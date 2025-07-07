Hagerty Drivers Club celebrates its first birthday with a very special Hangout

Hagerty Drivers Club UK celebrates successful first year of rewarding car enthusiasts

HDC offers a bespoke rewards programme, relevant and varied member offers and a wide range of other exclusive benefits

Membership continues to grow with more benefits and events regularly being added

Birthday celebrations include a special Hagerty Hangout on 8th July at the Hagerty Clubhouse and some great giveaways

New members enjoy a £10 discount if they sign up before July 15th here

Bicester Heritage: 7th July 2025

Classic and specialist vehicle insurer Hagerty is celebrating one year since it launched its popular Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) in the UK, offering incredible access to events, benefits and rewards. Launched in 2024, the club expands on the success of the largest car enthusiast community in the US and here in the UK it has already attracted over 600 members.

“We are extremely excited to be celebrating one year of the Hagerty Drivers Club in the UK,” says Mark Roper, Hagerty International Managing Director. “Over the past year we have really enjoyed engaging with the club’s members at events like our popular ‘HDC Goes North’ Northern Tour, and through our dedicated members’ portal. Hagerty is proud to be part of the wonderful car community in the UK and HDC has become a great way to reward our members and celebrate their passion for cars and car culture.”

HDC members have been enjoying a vast range of benefits over the past year, including exclusive areas at events like the Hagerty Hillclimb at Shelsley Walsh, Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional (FOTU) and RADwood. Our monthly Hagerty Hangouts at the Hagerty Clubhouse at Bicester Motion have been equally successful and a great opportunity for enthusiasts to share their stories, engage with the Hagerty team and enjoy an eclectic selection of cars.

Hagerty Drivers Club member benefits have proved to be invaluable for members, with a beautifully curated quarterly magazine delivered to their door, featuring writers including Henry Catchpole, Charlotte Vowden and Hagerty’s John Mayhead along with stunning photography. Members also enjoy a 25% discount on entry to FOTU and RADwood and live Q&A sessions with experts, enthusiasts and collectors.

Members have also been making the most of the specially selected motoring and lifestyle discounts. More than 88 discounts are currently listed in the members’ portal, from savings at Starbucks and Halfords, to reductions on bookings with Airbnb and Holiday Extras.

The club has also organised driving events, which have been extremely well received.

“I’ve attended a lot of car tours over the last decade, none have had such an eclectic mix of cars and characters as the Hagerty Drivers Club,” said one enthusiastic member. “We’re all united by the same passion, driving.”

One lucky member will get to join fellow enthusiasts by winning entry to an upcoming driving event. At the Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional on 26th July, we will be displaying postcards asking members to nominate their favourite one day UK road trip and will select a winner at random to come along for the ride.

Naturally, we will be celebrating in style with a special birthday Hagerty Hangout at the Hagerty Clubhouse on 8th July. Members get entry for free, including a drink and a burger, a saving of £15 over a regular ticket. There will be live music, cupcakes, giveaways, games and a very cool selection of cars, including:

Vauxhall 30/98 – the first car to reach 100 mph

Morris Minor – the first car to sell 1 million units

Bugatti Type 35 – the first car with alloy wheels

Triumph Dolomite Sprint – the first mass production car with a 16v engine

McLaren F1 – this icon needs no introduction

The last week of July will feature a week of prize giveaways for members and all those who joined in the first year will be receiving a founder member pin. There’s great news for those who wish to join too, because until 15th July, new members can get £10 off the cost of an annual membership by joining up here.

“The Hagerty Drivers Club has been extremely well received since we launched it a year ago,” says Charlotte Moseley, Senior Manager, UK Marketing & Membership at Hagerty. “We have put together some fantastic events and selected some really useful rewards and benefits for our members. We have many more exciting plans to come and look forward to welcoming even more new members to our wonderful community of car enthusiasts.”

The Hagerty Drivers Club will continue to be a home for all car enthusiasts, a place to share stories, make the most of the numerous rewards and benefits on offer and just to hangout and celebrate all that we love about cars and car culture. Why not join today, by heading to the Hagerty Drivers Club website and join our birthday celebrations.