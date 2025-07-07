Renault to electrify the Goodwood Festival of Speed with Renault 4, Renault 5 and Renault 5 Turbo 3E showcases

Renault 4 and Renault 5, the firm’s electric-powered, retro-futuristic models are set to star at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

All-new Renault 4 E-Tech electric will make its UK debut as orders open with special R Pass servicing offer available for finance buyers for a limited period

Multi-award-winning Renault 5 E-Tech electric will add a dash of colour to the show, with pop! Yellow and pop! Green cars making dynamic runs up the famous hill course, as well as starring on Renault’s stand

Renault 5 Turbo 3E, which is priced from £140,000, will also be seen in the UK for the first time, with a full-scale design model of the car on display

Concept Renault 5 Turbo 3E – nicknamed Drifter – will return to the hillclimb course after being one of the show stars in 2023

Renault Classic set to showcase heroic cars of yesteryear, including Formula One cars originally driven by Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Alain Prost and Michael Schumacher

The sell-out crowds at the Goodwood Festival of Speed will witness an electrifying sight this year, as the sensational Renault 5 is showcased in its eye-catching pop! Yellow and pop! Green colour schemes on the famous hillclimb course, as well as being joined by the all-new Renault 4 and a full-size design model of the upcoming Renault 5 Turbo 3E as they make their UK debuts on the firm’s attention-grabbing show stand.

The multi-award-winning Renault 5 E-Tech electric takes centre stage fresh from its UK launch earlier this year, since when it has starred in the UK registrations charts, most notably for the private EVs, where it has vied for the top spot since deliveries began in April. Priced from £22,995 and available to test drive at all UK retailers, it will be making runs up the 1.16-mile hill course throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Renault 4 E-Tech electric will also be on display. Continuing the original Renault 4’s sense of go-anywhere practicality, with its increased ground clearance and suspension optimised for a smoother, more comfortable ride, its design includes many nods to its spiritual predecessor, such as the distinctive three-part rear lights, the single-piece front grille with illuminated surround, and its impressive interior space thanks to its generous wheelbase.

Renault 4 E-Tech electric is currently available to order for R Pass customers, who can enjoy priority access to order one of the first cars in the UK. Additionally, R Pass customers who place their order between 1st–14th July and finance their vehicle through Mobilize Financial Services will also receive three years’ free servicing.

Also on show – for the first time ever for the British public – is a full-scale design model of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E. With deliveries set to begin in 2027, and priced from £140,000, this mini supercar will be powered by two rear-mounted in-wheel motors that together develop 555 hp and a massive 4,800 Nm of torque. It is the most powerful road car ever developed by Renault Group and, weighing no more than 1,450kg, it boasts a 0-62 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds and a 167 mph top speed.

Production is strictly limited to just 1,980 individually numbered examples – a tribute to the year in which the original Renault 5 Turbo was launched – and reservations are open now.

Whetting the appetite of fans and prospective buyers, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E concept car, nicknamed Drifter, will return to Goodwood, having starred on the hillclimb course when it wowed onlookers in 2023.

In a nod to the car’s past, a Renault 5 Maxi Turbo from the 1980s will also run up the hill on the opening day of the event. The car, made famous in period by its pilot Jean Ragnotti being able to perform perfect spinning pirouettes as it ran on a competition track or on a rally stage, will be joined by a trio of historic Formula One cars brought to the event by the Renault Classic team.

These are the 1978 RS10 car, originally driven by Jean-Pierre Jabouille in period, and driven by his son Victor Jabouille at Goodwood this year, the RE40 originally driven by Alain Prost and driven by his son Nicolas Prost and Alain Serpaggi at the event, plus the B195, driven by Michael Schumacher, which will be on static display.

The Festival of Speed runs over four days, from Thursday 10th to Sunday 13th July, set against the spectacular backdrop of Goodwood House in West Sussex.