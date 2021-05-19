TYNESIDE tech consultancy Opencast Software has announced a key appointment as it extends its reach across the UK.

Earlier this year the company announced a huge recruitment drive, with 50 new recruits targeted in quarter one, and 50 more in the second half of the year. The additions were to cope with a surge in work from new and existing clients.

Now Opencast has appointed ex-Accenture executive Harry Armstrong as its new corporate development director to manage the expansion of its growing client base.

“I worked alongside Opencast with clients such as HMRC and and NHS in my former role and had great respect for the team and the way its delivers for its clients. I’m delighted to be joining the company at such an exciting time of growth,” he says.

“It’s a talented team that cares for its people, clients and delivering great technology. The company is highly regarded by customers and supplier partners, and my job is to expand its work with new clients nationally,” he adds.

Opencast specialises in building and running enterprise IT systems for the public sector, global financial services and large enterprises. Current clients include JP Morgan Chase and Co, Sage, NHS Business Services Authority, HMRC, DWP and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

“I’ll be identifying new clients, working closely with them to understand how we can move their businesses or organisations forward and then unleashing the Opencast talent on to the solution,” explains Harry.

Harry was born in Yorkshire, but knows the north east well as his parents are from Tyneside and he graduated with a degree in financial and business economics and then a master’s degree in computer science from Newcastle University.

He joined BT Global Services on a graduate training programme before joining Accenture where he stayed for 11 years, becoming a technology strategy and consulting senior manager within its public service practice.

“I’ve hit the ground running and have gone straight into working on bids for work while at the same time horizon scanning for new opportunities. We already work with big government departments, but I’m confident that’s an area for growth for us and I’ll be exploring any possibilities at the Department for Education and the Home Office.

“I’ll also be focusing on further growth in the areas of financial services, health and renewable energy,” he says.

Opencast chief executive Tom Lawson adds: “I worked with Harry at BT and I know he has the contacts, knowledge and drive to help us to the next level. We already have satellites in Edinburgh and London and these offices will have a wider role to play as our growth strategy continues through Harry’s work.”

Opencast last year revealed an ambitious plan to employ 300 people by 2025 to enable the company to tackle ever larger and more complex client challenges. The current team has more than 130 members and provides services in user centred design; software delivery; devops and platform engineering; strategy and architecture and data and analytics.

If you’re interested in joining the Opencast team, email careers@opencastsoftware.com