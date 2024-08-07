Hartlepool firm get top marks for transforming school’s aging IT network

A TEESSIDE company has been praised by a headteacher for breathing new life into her school’s aging IT system following a radical revamp of the network.

In one of its biggest projects to date, Hartlepool-based MSC IT Solutions was tasked with overhauling The Douay Martyrs Catholic Secondary School’s system.

Over a decade old, the system was so outdated it no longer even complied with the Department of Education’s minimum specifications. Additionally, staff said it was so unreliable that teaching, learning, and productivity were all being impacted.

However, with the experienced MSC IT Solutions headhunted to oversee the six-figure project, the work has “transformed” not only the system, but lessons – and left a smile on the faces of the school’s 1,600 students.

“Even if a school has the best teaching staff, if the IT system isn’t fit for purpose, then schools inevitably encounter problems which have a big knock-on effect on lessons,” said Mark Cronin, Managing Director of MSC IT Solutions.

“Staff and students deserve better, and realising how vital a reliable IT network is in a modern school, the new headteacher was determined to bring it up to speed.

“We’ve established a great reputation, particularly within education, of delivering on projects like this but this was a challenging job, even for us.

“However, we managed to carry out major work – from replacing cables and containment across the vast campus, to installing slick 75’ interactive screens to aid learning – with minimum disruption and downtime before, during and after the school’s summer break”.

“Our safeguarding-lead approach meant lessons continued without interruption, whilst the work has not only improved the school aesthetic, but the system is now fully compliant with fire regulations, so it is safer too.

“What thrills me the most though is the glowing feedback from both staff and students. They now have an IT network they can be proud of, and one which plays a key part in developing their young minds – and that’s something that makes this job so worthwhile.”

Having launched in 2011 from Mark’s spare room, MSC IT Solutions has rapidly grown into one of the most trusted names in the industry and supports over 7,500 people a day across the UK and Europe with their IT needs.

Having worked with dozens of schools and colleges throughout his career, Mark actually got his first IT job at his secondary school soon after he left it as a student.

He now offers IT consultancy, support and managed services, whilst offering expert advice on subjects like cybersecurity, ICT in education and business IT Strategy.

And Fiona McCloskey, headteacher of the London-based Douay Martyrs Catholic Secondary School, gave top marks to MSC IT Solutions for their transformation work on the project.

“This much-needed project was long overdue, due to budget constraints, that wasn’t immediately possible,” she added.

“With support of the Diocese of Westminster Academy Trust and Local Governing Body, we have been able to make improvements across the network and the results are fantastic.”

“It has eliminated barriers to teaching and the results are being felt across the entire school. MSC IT Solutions worked with leaders and stakeholders at every stage of the journey, and they are still supporting us now – I’m thrilled with the results, and I know it is making a big difference and having a real positive impact on both staff and students.”