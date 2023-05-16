Helixx introduces rapidly deployable low-cost mini electric vehicles to transform emerging markets

Range of mini commercial EVs produced via revolutionary local manufacturing license model to empower sustainable development in emerging markets

Range of low-cost, state-of-the-art commercial mini EVs with rapid battery swap technology to optimise operational time and profitability

Four use case-specific variants for last-mile delivery, construction, Tuk-Tuk & ride-hailing fleets

Localised, licenced manufacturing and operations hubs are rapidly deployable to facilitate delivery of first models within 180 days

Delivering affordable, zero-emission mobility to reduce air pollution and support sustainable economic growth in the world’s emerging megacities

Press kit can be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/Helixxpresskit

UNDER EMBARGO Oxford, UK, 28 March 2023: Helixx, a new UK-based global technology company, has announced an innovative approach to delivering a range of four affordable mini commercial electric vehicles to provide clean, sustainable mobility for service businesses in fast-growing, densely populated urban centres.

Engineered in the UK and designed to be built virtually anywhere in the world in licensed Helixx Mobility Hubs, vehicles will be offered on a subscription basis for commercial users from $0.25 per hour.

Economically and technologically developing cities across the world are experiencing dramatically increasing population density. The U.N. predicts that 6.6 billion people will be living in urban areas by 2050. Growing populations mean that a fundamental shift towards more efficient mobility systems is vital.

Small, safe, affordable, zero-emission vehicles that are built locally within a fully managed circular manufacturing Industry 5.0 ecosystem offer the potential to unlock opportunities for economic growth by solving mobility and air quality challenges. Helixx Mobility Hubs will help to keep Carbon Emissions to a minimum whilst empowering local enterprise to make, sell and support vehicles over their entire lifecycle, and beyond.

Steve Pegg, Helixx CEO and co-founder: “Helixx was born to meet the challenge of transforming the quality and standard of mobility for citizens in heavily congested cities. The vehicles offered by Helixx are the key to replacing the heavily polluting combustion-powered vehicles relied upon in developing nations today.”

The Helixx range is designed by Jowyn Wong and Jakub Jodlowski whose portfolio includes hypercars for manufacturers such as Apollo and DeTomaso. State-of-the-art cabins offer a premium space for enhanced driver and passenger comfort for urban services. The range initially comprises four body styles, designed for optimum production simplicity through the innovative, flexible Helixx assembly process.

For example, the CARGO is a commercial goods vehicle designed to support the booming demand for last-mile delivery fleets, with 2100 litres of cargo space and the capability to carry the majority of ISO pallets in target markets. The TRUCK is a pick-up that’s ideal for construction businesses and urban developers.

The TUK and RIDE, with open and closed-door bodies respectively, are designed as the best solution for urban ride-hailing to replace older, heavily polluting, combustion-powered fleets.

All four vehicles offer a zero-emission driving range for a virtually uninterrupted 24-hour duty cycle with rapidly swappable, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery packs with range on-demand for full flexibility.

“For the past four years, we have researched the market to ensure the creation of sustainable zero-emission vehicles that meet the demands and needs of the world’s developing economies,” continues Pegg. “But arguably more importantly, we tasked ourselves to find a solution to how such vehicles could be deployed wherever they are needed in the world with maximum speed and energy efficiency and minimum cost and complexity.”

The answer is the Helixx Mobility Hub. Supported by a breakthrough Industry 5.0-inspired Helixx digital ecosystem, a Helixx Hub can be commissioned and operated almost anywhere in the world through a licensed partnership.

Helixx will fully manage the entire onboarding process for hub partners, from the establishment of the factory and equipment installation to training staff and ongoing commercial support with local fleet operators. Helixx will also orchestrate all raw materials and components and production processes through a next-generation Industry 5.0 digital platform that prioritises local sourcing and supply chain flexibility for resilience and full traceability of environmental impact, including scope 3 emissions.

Following successful testing of the UK concept hub in partnership with Siemens, Helixx will establish further pilot hubs in the UK and Singapore. The company is in discussion with customers in the Asia Pacific region, with India, MENA, and South America to follow.