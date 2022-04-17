JustPark launch EV Rewards, starting with £350 JustCharge Grant for homeowners

As the £350 Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS) for homeowners closes today, electric vehicle (EV) charging and parking infrastructure specialists JustPark launch and open their grant

All-new ‘JustCharge Grant’, the first from JustPark’s EV Rewards programme takes £350 off the cost of an installed EV charger for successful applicants

It’s the first in a series of JustPark EV Rewards, aimed to provide incentives to consumers in aid of supporting and encouraging EV adoption

500 grants are available – successful applicants will also need to list their EV charger on JustCharge community charging network for at least 12 months

In that 12 months, users can make on average £700 in that time by renting their charger to those who don’t have off-street parking or charging

Each new JustCharge listing could enable four more drivers without off-street parking to switch to an EV

JustCharge Grant available to apply for until 23:59 on April 30 th 2022 and successful applicants will be contacted in May to schedule their installation

More information as well as the application process available: www.justpark.com/ev/grant

London, England

“The Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) grant was a helping hand for many looking to make the switch to electric, supporting drivers with some of the upfront costs. Through our new JustPark EV Rewards programme, we want to step in to support our community by providing incentives and rewards. Our first, a direct replacement for the OZEV grant, is limited to 500 grants initially, and we’ll be looking for homeowners to join our JustCharge community for a minimum of 12 months. In that time [12 months], they can earn an uncapped figure and on average £700 on top of the savings on an installed EV charger, whilst enabling their neighbours to switch to EVs too.”



Mike Strahlman, Director of EV, JustPark

On the day that the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS) £350 grant ends, JustPark, the UK’s leading driveway sharing platform has launched its all-new EV Rewards programme alongside its first incentive: a £350 JustCharge Grant towards buying and installing a home charging unit.

This will help drivers making the switch to electrified cars easier to navigate and afford. With the OZEV grant (formerly OLEV) ending today, March 31st 2022, the first incentive through the programme is a £350 grant available to all homeowners to apply for.

JustCharge helps ease the transition to EVs in two ways. As the 2030 ban on the sale of new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) draws nearer, demand for public charging infrastructure is dramatically outstripping supply. JustCharge, unlocks a national network of driveway charging spaces – making the switch to EV a much more viable and cost effective solution for the more than 50% of UK households without access to off-street parking or charging. With a home charging point typically being free 90% of the time, JustCharge offers a way for charging point owners to offset their EV ownership costs.

This £350 grant, available through the JustCharge EV Rewards Programme, will be taken off the total cost of buying and installing a home charging unit. This £350 value was the same value of the original EVHS OZEV (nee OLEV) grant fee for the same service.

With 500 grants available, the application process is now open to all homeowners with off-street parking. This includes drivers who do not currently own an EV, which was a stipulation of the government grant. This will help more households make the switch by assisting them with their own private charging infrastructure ahead of purchasing their first electric vehicle.

Successful grants will be provided to applicants through a vetting process undertaken by JustPark. Those chosen could also earn on average £700 in a year, as they will also be enrolled in the JustCharge community charging network for a minimum of 12 months, which is a mandated requirement for the grant.

Those looking to apply can do so via www.justpark.com/ev/grant. The JustCharge £350 Grant is available to apply for until 23:59 on 30th April 2022, and successful applicants will be contacted in May.