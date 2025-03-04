WELLNESS IS ON THE MENU AT HARDWICK HALL HOTEL

A MORNING aimed at creating more energy, inner calm and deep rest is all lined up at one of the North East’s top hotels.

This Sunday (9 March) Hardwick Hall Hotel near Sedgefield will be offering people the opportunity to concentrate on self care, with a special Wellness Yoga and Brunch.

The session starts at 9.30am with welcome health shots, followed by a guided Yoga and Pilates session run by an expert instructor.

This will be followed by a break to enjoy herbal teas and then at 12.15pm a nourishing brunch, before the event ends at 1.15pm.

The whole experience is geared to giving participants the opportunity to enjoy some “me” time, with the aim of coming away feeling invigorated and refreshed.

Places are limited and cost £35 per person.

For anyone who would like to attend but feels this is too short notice, the hotel will be repeating the event in May.

For further information or to book call 01740 or email events@hardwickhallhotel.co.uk