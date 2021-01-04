Life has undoubtedly been turned upside down because of COVID-19. From learning how to bake bread at home to moving out of big cities, adapting to the ‘new normal’ has seen millions of people in the UK find new ways to keep busy. The stunning summer months made getting outside a breeze, but with drops in temperature and increasing rain, getting that daily walk in suddenly feels less appealing.
Enter friluftsliv: a Norwegian concept that means “a commitment to celebrating time outdoors, no matter the weather forecast.” And rightfully so: regularly spending time outdoors in nature has huge benefits for our health and wellbeing. In fact, in a 2019 study, scientists found that spending just 20 minutes a day in nature reduces stress. But with different tiers and rules across the country, and a unanimous desire to enjoy life safely and responsibly outside our homes, where can people in the UK get outdoors while social distancing this winter?
Now, new research by Clarks reveals nature’s best-kept secrets in every county in the UK that give locals the chance to embrace the outdoors this season; all while social distancing and adhering to guidelines.
Clarks analysed over 5,000 TripAdvisor listings to showcase which parks, forests, beaches or hiking trails are among the least reviewed, but best rated; hidden gems that are perfect for a winter walk.
Sebastian Edwards, Men’s Business Manager at Clarks said: “Devon and Cornwall are typically renowned for amazing stretches of coastline, which is certainly true – but for a quieter seaside stroll, our research showed that Scotland is home to seven of the top ten best kept secret beaches in the UK. With the analysis covering every county in the country, however, there should be parks, forests, beaches, and hiking trails closer to home for everyone to enjoy while social distancing. For anyone who doesn’t want to hit the high street, or where tier rules mean local stores are currently closed, we’re committed to helping our customers find their ultimate pair of boots online to enjoy the outdoors in this season.”
Several places in the North East made the national shortlist, including the beautiful Marske Sands Beach, Tyne Riverside Country Park and Hebburn Fountain Park.
Here’s the list for Tyne and Wear:
|Place
|Proportion of 5-star ratings among all TripAdvisor reviews
|Tyne Riverside Country Park
|100.00%
|Monkton Fell
|100.00%
|Hebburn Fountain Park
|94.74%
|Derwenthaugh Country Park
|72.22%
|Sandhaven Beach
|70.73%
|Birkheads Secret Gardens
|68.75%
|Cullercoats Beach
|65.42%
|Richardson Dees Park
|63.04%
|Bents Park
|62.07%
|Chopwell Woodland Park
|58.82%
|Northumberland Park
|54.24%
|Bede’s Way Walk
|50.00%
|Thompson Park
|40.00%
|Exhibition Park
|38.60%
|Elba Park
|34.78%
|Paddy Freeman’s Park
|31.82%
And here’s the list for North Yorkshire:
|Place
|Proportion of 5-star ratings among all TripAdvisor reviews
|Marske Sands Beach
|86.05%
|Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens
|83.71%
|Pen-y-ghent
|82.54%
|Gordale Scar
|78.95%
|The Homestead
|78.79%
|Along the Coast at Robin Hood’s Bay
|76.19%
|Crescent Gardens
|76.06%
|Lordstones Country Park
|73.33%
|Pennine Way National Trail
|72.22%
|Cattersty Sands Beach
|71.11%
|West Burton Falls
|70.97%
|Farndale (North York Moors National Park)
|69.57%
|Boggle Hole
|66.67%
|Guisborough Forest
|65.47%
|Saltwick Bay Beach
|63.01%
|Northwood Trail Fairy Sanctuary
|58.49%
|Redcar Beach
|53.85%
|Glen Gardens
|53.62%
|Ingleborough Estate Nature Trail
|53.49%
|Bebra Gardens
|50.00%
|Dean’s Park
|50.00%
|Fairy Dell
|48.33%
|West Bank Park
|46.67%
|Albert Park
|44.44%
|Flatts Lane Woodland Country Park
|41.82%
|Selby Park
|36.36%
|Locke Park
|32.39%
|Ripon Rowels Walk
|27.27%
|Sutton Park
|26.19%
|Zetland Park
|17.65%