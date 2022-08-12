HOMEBUYERS have already secured fourteen new homes at a popular Miller Homes North East development in Ryton after sales opened last month, with all homes available to move into this year now sold.

Willow’s Edge is a new rural community of 97 homes on Woodside Lane in Ryton, offering a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes. These include some of Miller Homes’ brand-new house styles which have been designed to meet an evolving need for a living space that is multi-functional, with more of a focus on areas for home working and open plan family accommodation.

Sales director Aisling Ramshaw said, “This development has been incredibly popular with over 500 people registering their interest in moving to Willow’s Edge already. Ryton is surrounded by stunning countryside and we are continuing to see an appetite for people looking to enjoy modern-rural living while still being close to the city-centre amenities post-pandemic. It’s a vibrant community and we are pleased to be investing in the local area to benefit everyone living there, including our future home buyers.

“As cost of living continues to rise, we would encourage people looking to move home to consider the cost saving options of purchasing a new-build like Willow’s Edge. New-build homeowners can save over £500 a year on energy bills and the combined savings of lower maintenance costs, effective insulation and new appliances make them an attractive option for anyone looking for a new home.*”

Sport plays a huge role in the local community and as well as miles of hiking trail, the area also offers a range of golf courses, football and cricket clubs. The development is nestled perfectly between untouched woodland and Newcastle City Centre, with easy access to local amenities and a range of OFSTED rated ‘Good’ schools.

The stunning four-bedroom Denham show home will be open to view in early 2023 and buyers can reserve their chosen home from Miller Homes using the housebuilder’s online reservation system. This offering allows buyers to reserve a new home and pay a reservation fee via the Miller Homes website in a few simple steps at a time and in a place convenient to them, even if the sales centre is closed.

As well as reserving online, prospective buyers can download the My Miller Homes app, where they can book and manage appointments, receive notifications when new homes are being release and stay up to date on the progress of their new home. Customers who register on the app will receive £100 towards extra options for their new home.

