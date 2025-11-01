Honda unveils new compact electric vehicle with world premiere of Super-N Prototype at Japan Mobility Show

Latest EV model designed to transform everyday mobility and deliver Honda driving fun

Striking vehicle design and lightest N Series platform offer agile, responsive handling

New BOOST Mode maximises performance and driver engagement with virtual multi-gear shift control and Active Sound Control system

Exhibited earlier this year as the Super EV Concept at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Production model to launch in Japan from 2026, followed by Great Britain and Asia

Honda has unveiled a new compact EV model – the Super-N Prototype – at the Japan Mobility Show, ahead of its arrival to select global markets, including Great Britain, from 2026.

The Super-N prototype is built on the lightest platform of the N Series ‘Kei’ car range sold in Japan and was exhibited as the Super EV Concept at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year. The vehicle’s striking exterior design is typified by its distinctive wide stance, blister bumpers, and eye-catching aero ducts.

Once inside, this sporty aesthetic is also evident in the blue-accented asymmetrical seats, and the clean, horizontal instrument panel. The design creates anticipation for the dynamic, agile, and responsive handling available.

A unique feature of the Super-N prototype is the new BOOST mode. Not only does this increase vehicle output to maximise performance, but it also simulates a multi-gear shift with Active Sound Control. Coupled with dedicated interior displays and coordinated lighting sequences, this ensures a sense of excitement and enhanced driving engagement that is unique to a vehicle of this size.

Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile, Honda UK, said: “The Super-N Prototype promises to offer a great entry point to Honda EV ownership when it arrives in our market next year, building on the excitement we saw for the concept model at Goodwood this summer. By bringing Honda’s trademark ‘fun-to-drive’ performance to a compact all-electric model, we believe this is a unique proposition and we are excited for people to experience it from 2026.”

While Honda does not have any immediate plans to introduce the Super-N Prototype to any further European markets, the success of this new model will help it to understand the consumer appetite for any future small EVs within the region.

To find out more about the Honda automobile range in the UK, visit: www.honda.co.uk/cars

For more information on Honda, visit: Honda UK Cars | Buy Online | Book a Test Drive | Find a Retailer

To register your interest in the Honda Super-N, visit: https://www.honda.co.uk/cars/honda-super-n/register-interest.html