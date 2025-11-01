All-new smart #5 launches in the UK, priced from £39,800

October 29th, 2025, Milton Keynes, UK – The smart #5 has launched in the UK, priced from just £39,800. The #5 is the brand’s first premium mid-size all-electric SUV, and its most spacious and versatile model to date.

The #5 represents a significant step towards future-orientated mobility, combining advanced technology and with superb practicality. The #5 is built on an advanced 800-volt platform for superior efficiency and performance, giving it exceptional range and supreme usability, all underpinned by cutting-edge, future-proof technology.

The third all-electric smart model in three years

Building on the success of the smart #1 and #3, the smart #5 offers more space, versatility, and advanced technology than ever before.

In addition to its innovative electric drivetrain, the smart #5 features advanced driver assistance systems and an intelligent cockpit, setting new standards in ease of use and convenience for all occupants. With a spacious interior and flexible features, the latest addition to the smart product portfolio is designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Performance and innovation for every journey

The smart #5 offers UK customers a wide range of options, with a model variant to suit every customer’s needs. The entry-level model, the smart #5 Pro, comes equipped with a 76 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP), and offers advanced comfort features, a panoramic halo roof, seamless connectivity, and driver assistance systems. From the smart #5 Pro+ onwards, all models are powered by a 100-kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide battery (NCM) and built on an advanced 800-volt platform, delivering a range of up to 366 miles (WLTP)1 and fast charging capabilities.

The technically advanced smart #5 Pulse takes all-road capability to the next level with intelligent dual-motor all-wheel drive, an extra-wide dual OLED central display, and an energy-efficient heat pump. For those seeking elegance and efficiency, the smart #5 Premium provides a refined driving experience, premium comfort, and trim options in multiple colours.

For those seeking ultimate performance, there is the #5 BRABUS model. The BRABUS variant marks the pinnacle of the all-electric smart product portfolio, delivering confident performance and unmistakable BRABUS design. It packs up to 475kW of power and a responsive all-wheel drive system, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds.

Iconic design with refined elegance

The smart #5 embodies the brand’s design language ‘Love, Pure, Unexpected,’ blending sophistication with modern aesthetics. Signature elements such as the panoramic halo roof, frameless doors, and short overhangs create a sleek and dynamic silhouette. Design highlights include characteristic oblong front and rear headlights, dual-coloured mirrors, and line-specific features such as floating wheel caps, with the central smart logo remaining upright while driving2. Inside, premium touches like oak trim, high-quality leather upholstery and curved design elements emphasise the vehicle’s premium character, elevating the driving experience.

Developed for urban environments and far beyond

The smart #5 offers outdoor-orientated features and integrated equipment for off-road driving. With five off-road driving modes in the Pulse variant (Adaptive, Sand, Snow, Mud, and Rock), the vehicle adjusts to different surfaces. It can also accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 4.9 seconds, underscoring the vehicle’s dynamic potential.

Thanks to its state-of-the-art 800-volt battery platform, the smart #5 achieves class-leading charging and electric range performance. The 100-kWh NCM battery delivers up to 400 kW DC charging power and supports fast 4C charging, allowing it to be charged from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes under optimal conditions. Plug & Charge functionality according to ISO 15118 enables seamless and secure authentication at compatible charging stations. With a WLTP range of up to 366 miles1, the vehicle ensures maximum flexibility for long journeys. Additionally, a Vehicle-to-Load power outlet with 230V integrated into the charging port allows users to charge electronic devices on the go. With this setup, the smart #5 serves as an ideal travel companion for outdoor enthusiasts and families alike.

Versatility meets comfort

A wheelbase of 2,900mm and an overall length of 4,695mm ensure the smart #5 provides ample space for all passengers. Thoughtful storage solutions include 34 compartments, a 72-litre illuminated frunk, and a spacious rear cargo capacity of up to 1,530 litres. For maximum versatility, all seats can be adjusted to transform the cockpit into a comfortable resting and sleeping area.

Inside, the #5 combines modern design with cutting-edge technology and premium materials. Exceptional legroom, heated rear seats, and electrically adjustable backrests ensure superior comfort. Additional highlights such as an electric sunshield, airplane-style LED reading lights, and 256-colour ambient lighting create a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere for every journey.

Intelligent innovation for all senses

At the heart of the smart #5’s digital ecosystem is the latest-generation AMD V2000 chipset, powering an intuitive human-machine interface (HMI). This advanced system features a 25.6-inch Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display, a 10.25-inch Full HD digital instrument cluster, and two 13-inch OLED centre and passenger screens, ensuring a seamless and interactive user experience. The enhanced AI-supported voice control, paired with the new avatar, Leo, provides guidance and hands-free control of numerous vehicle functions. In addition, smart OS 2.0 offers optimised EV routing and a new video centre, enabling video streaming in the vehicle. Thanks to an Unreal 3D engine, display graphics are fluid, detailed, and allow for easy operation of all features of the digital user interface.

For an unparalleled audio experience, the new smart #5 is equipped with a Sennheiser Signature Sound System, featuring 20 high-performance speakers2. In combination with the lifting speaker on the dashboard and synchronized ambient lighting, the audio system elevates every journey. To ensure a personalised soundscape, users can fine-tune the audio to their preferences with a range of customisation options, including Sound Effect Adjustment, Immersion Level, Bass Level, and Sound Focus Zones. With a maximum output of 1,190W and onboard speakers designed to align with multiple input formats, from stereo and surround to a full 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos setup, the system delivers an adaptable and immersive listening environment on the road.

Prepared for the unforeseen

The smart #5 is equipped with advanced safety features such as V-shaped curtain airbags, cushion airbags, and seat-integrated seat belts – reinforcing smart’s dedication to the highest safety standards. The steel-aluminium hybrid body balances performance and lightness, utilising high-strength steel and aluminium alloy for increased rigidity and protection. Battery and passenger safety have been further improved, ensuring maximum security in various conditions. Additionally, the ADAS hardware configuration has been enhanced, with optimised functions such as the smart Pilot Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Highway Assist (HWA). With this meticulous approach, smart ensures that every vehicle is adapted to UK roads and customer expectations.

Tested for maximum comfort and performance

smart is committed to the specific development of its UK vehicle versions, ensuring they meet the expectations and needs of its customers. All smart #5 models have undergone rigorous testing, covering diverse climate conditions and a wide range of traffic scenarios.

The smart #5 will be available to order for UK customers from today. The range kicks off with the #5 Pro, priced from £39,800, with the Pro + costing £43,800. The AWD Pulse and RWD Premium are both priced from £47,300, with the BRABUS variant priced from £51,800.