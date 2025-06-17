Horse Powertrain to supply engine for US-built ARC2 rally car

Horse Powertrain, via its Aurobay Technologies division, has signed an agreement to supply engines for the ARC2, a new rally car developed by US-based JRD Motorsport for the American Rally Association’s RC2 class.

The ARC2 will use a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine manufactured in Sweden by Aurobay Technologies, designed to meet FIA Rally2 performance standards. The engine will be delivered fully assembled and fitted with a locked ECU and tamper-proof seals to ensure regulatory compliance. It will be paired with a five-speed sequential gearbox supplied by SGS Racing Transmission.

Matias Giannini, CEO of Horse Powertrain, says: “This is an exciting moment for Horse Powertrain, marking our first direct deal with a US customer. I believe our solutions and expertise can be of great value to automakers and OEMs in this region. This agreement also highlights the versatility and competitiveness of our technologies in motorsport applications. We are proud to support JRD Motorsport’s ambition with a proven, high-performance solution developed and built by our team in Sweden.”

JRD Motorsport is building the ARC2 on the Chevrolet Sonic platform. The car includes an all-wheel-drive system, FIA-certified roll cage, and proprietary suspension geometry developed in-house. The vehicle is aimed at offering Rally2-level performance at a lower cost than imported European alternatives.

Johan Ragnarsson, CEO of JRD Motorsport, says: “Our objective has been to provide a competitive, reliable car that is affordable for American teams. Horse Powertrain’s engine has been essential in achieving this, allowing our new ARC2 rally car to offer world-class performance to racers at a very competitive value.”

The ARC2 will be unveiled at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis in December. Testing is scheduled to begin late 2025, with deliveries expected in early 2026.