Classic Bikes – Ride, Don’t Hide!: Italy successfully hosts the FIVA World Motorcycle Rally 2025 – a celebration of heritage, diversity and freedom on two wheels

More than just a rally, each FIVA world event is also a celebration for enthusiasts worldwide and a true cultural adventure! From 21st to 25th May, the Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens (FIVA), in partnership with the Automotoclub Storico Italiano (ASI), the FIVA national federation in Italy, brought together enthusiasts and collectors from all over the world for the FIVA World Motorcycle Rally 2025 – a journey through the most iconic landscapes of Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, under the banner of the global movement “Classic Bikes – Ride, Don’t Hide!”

An exceptional route through Italian heritage

Entitled “The Italian Taste”, this year’s rally started from Imola, in the heart of the Italian Motor Valley, and passed through historical and cultural gems such as Florence, Siena, Volterra, Pisa, Lucca, and Castelvecchio Pascoli, before returning triumphantly to the famous Imola racetrack for a track session. Each stop offered a unique mix of scenic roads, Italian gastronomy, and cultural discovery – all experienced while riding some of the world’s most iconic historic motorcycles.

Celebrating diversity at every turn

The FIVA Motorcycle Rally 2025 welcomed over 140 riders, a record for a FIVA world motorcycle event – and featured an extraordinary variety of vintage motorcycles, from rare mechanical jewels to timeless icons of design. Participants came not only from across Europe but also from as far afield as the USA, Japan, and the Middle East, demonstrating the universal appeal of the passion for classic motorcycles.

This spirit of openness and inclusion is at the core of the “Classic Bikes – Ride, Don’t Hide!” movement, which brought historic mobility into the spotlight – for everyone, everywhere as evidenced by a record number of female riders who took part this year.

Portrait – Maryam Talaee, former FIVA Emmissaire and trailblazer for inclusive mobility

At the heart of the rally, the presence of Maryam Talaee perfectly embodied the spirit of the “Classic Bikes – Ride, Don’t Hide!” movement. An Iranian motorcyclist and active member of the FIVA Motorcycle Commission, she has led an extraordinary life. Maryam has turned her passion into a force for change. Not only is she a motorcycle race champion, instructor, and master detailer, but also a humanitarian volunteer in Africa, having ridden 8,500 km across the continent on a motorcycle. She is also an animal rescuer who founded and currently runs what is believed to be one of the largest animal shelters in the Middle East. In 2024, Maryam’s work to empower women through her “train the trainer” program in automotive detailing was nominated by FIVA for the UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education. She currently teaches women to ride motorcycles not only in her native Iran, but also in Iraq and Armenia. She is far more than a rider – she is a symbol of resilience, courage, and commitment.

In 2023, she made history as the first Iranian woman to participate in the FIVA World Motorcycle Rally, held in Austria. She was recognised as the most ‘distinguished’ motorcyclist of the edition, among participants from 17 countries. This achievement led to her 2024 appointment as an official FIVA Emissaire for the Preservation of Historic Vehicles – a role she embraced with determination, aiming to inspire new generations.

For the 2025 edition, Maryam took on a bold new challenge: riding across Italy on a 1983 BMW R100 motorcycle powered 100% by biofuel – a technical and symbolic feat that reflects both FIVA’s and ASI’s commitment to more sustainable and inclusive historic mobility. The fact that this journey was completed without any issues serves as a powerful testament that environmental sustainability and historic vehicles can successfully coexist.

Prize giving – A Broad Array of Bikes and Diverse Group of Riders from around the World Received Prize.

The FIVA Prizes:

Best Preserved Motorcycle:

BMW R67 (1951)

Nikolaos Oikonomopoulos – Greece

Spirit of FIVA Award:

Stefano Zuban – Italy

Special Prize Recognition from the FIVA Motorcycle Commission:

Benito Battilani

Gianmario Mollar

The youngest rider on the oldest motorcycle:

Florine Shmid of Switzerland on a 1949 Moto Guzzi Airone

The rider making the longest ride to attend the rally:

Pawel Oleszak – Poland

ASI Prizes:

The most elegant riders:

Amsler Richard-Karl of Switzerland riding a 1953 BMW R51/3

The oldest rider:

Beppler Rolf of Germany riding a 1953 Zundapp KS 601

East Wind (best motorcycles made in East Europe)

Pannonia 250 (1975) ridden by Laszlo Tomcsanyl of Hungary

Sokok 600 RT (1939) ridden by Waldemiar Drabik of Poland

MZ ES 250 (1961) ridden by Constantin Gheorghe of Romania

Best Sidecars:

Vincent Black Shadow (1952) ridden by Sergio Pellandini of Switzerland

BMW R100 RT (1984) owned by Stefano Zuban of Italy and ridden by Maryam Talaee of Iran

Best Influencer:

Robert Matiss Ramba of Latvia & Liepa Giceviciute of Lithuania

Largest Participating Groups:

Switzerland and Greece

A gathering of historic mobility leaders

Among the key figures who attended the Rally :

– Tiddo Bresters, President of FIVA

– Alberto Scuro, President of ASI

– Keith Gibbins, Director of the FIVA Motorcycle Commission

– Malcolm Grubb, Vice President of the FIVA Events Commission

– Niels A. Hansen Representative of the FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme)

– And many other VIPs and international partners devoted to preserving motorcycle heritage.

An unforgettable journey for all enthusiasts

From legendary circuits to cultural landmarks, from technical challenges to international friendships, the FIVA Motorcycle Rally 2025 resulted in a truly powerful celebration of heritage, emotion, and human connection where tradition met innovation in the vibrant world of classic motorcycling.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Dates: 21–25 May 2025

Start and Finish: Imola, Italy

Organisers: FIVA – ASI