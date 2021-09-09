Lets start with what a motivational speaker is:

A motivational speaker is someone who commonly stands on stage at a conference, sales-kick off, corporate event or summit and inspires companies and their teams and leaders to perform better and with more efficiency. For some clients that is all they want – a speaker who is going to get them fired up. You’ve probably seen lots of motivational videos on YouTube which sound great, look great but leave you hanging and asking the question – and now what?

So why is Duncan Stevens once of the world’s leading motivational speakers?

Duncan is a motivational speaker who doesn’t just leave you hanging. Not only is his keynote speech or motivational speech inspiring and entertaining but it’s content rich. This means that your team won’t just be energised and inspired by and professional motivational speaker, but they will have actionable tips, tools and bite-size takeaways that they can put into action straight after the presentation. They will ride that wave of momentum created by the wind of motivation and employ and apply what they have learnt. Sometimes these are just small changes but will provide maximum results.

What makes Duncan different?

Duncan is a contemporary and highly engaging motivational speaker who speakers internationally around the world. Duncan is often hired as a motivational speaker India, motivational speaker Dubai, motivational speaker Singapore, motivational speaker Canada and motivational speaker London.

Commonly he is hired as a Professional sales speaker and a leadership speaker. With over 10 years of experience, speaking professionally, Duncan’s motivational keynote speeches are unique. First, the content is not generalist. He looks to understand your company and needs and tailor his motivational speech to you. He uses your language and keeps it in-line with your culture.

He’s not just a generalist speaker but focusses on influence, persuasion, and effectiveness and how this can used in your sales or leadership teams. In these current times of economic global uncertainty, Duncan provides actionable content in the context of now.

What makes Duncan and his keynote motivational speech even more unique is the fact that alongside keynote speaking he is also an international mentalist.

What is a mentalist?

A mentalist is someone who uses influence and persuasion and other techniques such as reading people’s body language, psychology, and showmanship to create a performance or show. This can be likened to Derren Brown. Duncan Stevens has been a mentalist for over 15 years and his acclaimed show has been presented around the world and in front of some of the worlds most recognisable brands, celebrities and at exclusive parties. Duncan includes elements of his act into his motivational speech to leave your guests laughing in amazement and keep them hooked on the content too. This makes the motivational speech much more engaging as these additions to the show make it highly interactive. When people are laughing and having fun, they find the content much more easy to digest and remember, meaning you will have a much greater return on investment.

And what about the Effective Influence Model™?

Duncan has worked in the field of influence and persuasion for over 15 years. Over this time of teaching both subjects to brands, teams and leaders to become more effective he has developed his proprietary Effective Influence Model™ that has been adopted by teams and leaders all over the world to move the needle on their influencing abilities. Get in touch with Duncan to learn more about bringing him to your event to help your sales team or leadership team become more effective to get the edge.

