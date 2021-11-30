Electrical charges flow in an electromagnetic field (EMF). Ionizing radiation-based electromagnetic fields (EMFs) may be dangerous. EMFs may be found almost everywhere. Therefore, most individuals are exposed to them regularly.

These fields may originate from natural sources like thunderstorms, or they may be created, such as radio waves, microwaves, and X-rays. EMF protection exists on a spectrum, and the field placement on the range is determined by the wavelength and frequency of the electromagnetic field. Electromagnetic fields (EMF) may be divided into two categories: electromagnetic and electromagnetic radiation. One can break chemical connections, whereas the other can’t. The following are examples of each type:

Ionizing

Higher frequencies and shorter wavelengths are found in ionizing radiation fields. This form of radiation may affect water and live tissue since it can take electrons from its atoms. Chemical bonds are broken as a result of this.

High doses of ionizing radiation may induce oxidative damage in the human body by causing unstable atoms known as free radicals to form. X-rays and gamma rays are two of the most prevalent forms of ionizing radiation. When it comes to ionizing and non-ionizing radiation, visible light falls somewhere in the center.

Non-Ionizing

Longer wavelengths and lower frequencies characterize non-ionizing electromagnetic fields. They are unable to dismantle atomic bonds. Natural and artificial kinds of non-ionizing areas may be found. Non-ionizing EMF sources include:

As in many communications equipment that uses radiofrequency radiation

UV light, such as in tanning booths

Heat bulbs emitting infrared radiation

Our Well-Being Is Impacted By What?

Ionizing –

Breaking molecular and chemical structures, such as those seen in human tissue may result from exposure to ionizing radiation.

The longer a person is exposed to high doses of radiation, the more likely they are to suffer harm. A person may, for example, be subjected to several X-rays without proper shielding. Acute effects of high doses of ionizing radiation include:

Burns

Loss of hair

Abrasions on the skin

Harm to organs and tissues

Injury to the marrow of the bone

Even if there are no immediate symptoms, this kind of radiation may create long-term health issues.

Several long-term issues might arise.

Caused by oxidative stress

Issues related to pregnancy

Cancer

It is estimated that medical uses, such as X-rays and radiation treatment, account for 98% of the overall radiation dose contribution from all artificial radiation sources, which amounts to a 20% share of the population’s total exposure.

Doctors and other healthcare practitioners may use lead shields to protect non-targeted regions of the body from radiation.

Non-Ionizing –

Average amounts of non-ionizing radiation exposure should have no adverse effects on a person’s health. Non-ionizing radiation passes through the body unaffected in most cases.

Concerns have been raised about potential interaction with pacemakers and other medical equipment.

The American Heart Association (AHA)Trusted Source says that pacemakers are not damaged by radiation from domestic gadgets, including microwaves, PCs, and Bluetooth wireless technologies.

According to the AHA, a pacemaker or implanted cardioverter-defibrillator should be six inches away from antennas and motors.

Concerns about mobile phone radiation and cancer have also been raised. An Indian Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine study published in 2016 found minimal and insignificant evidence of a link between mobile phone radiation and cancer.

It has been deemed a “possible human carcinogen” by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Scientists are presently researching whether mobile phone usage might create health problems to answer this question. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Trusted Source, more study is required before we know whether mobile phone usage affects health impacts,” according to the centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Trusted Source.

Microwaves use non-ionizing radiation to generate heat. Human tissue may be damaged even if this heat isn’t ordinarily deadly.

Non-ionizing radiation, for example, may cause tissue damage in those who work in industrial or scientific environments which are exposed to high amounts.

Particular organs are particularly susceptible to this harm because they have a minimal blood supply and a limited ability to control temperature.

For the most part, the danger of non-ionizing radiation-induced damage is modest, and it occurs only after a lengthy period of exposure to high doses of radiation.

Wrapping Up

It is not dangerous to be exposed to non-ionizing radiation at levels that are commonly used. If proper safeguards are not taken, ionizing radiation may pose a significant health risk. Wearing sunscreen, for example, may help reduce a person’s exposure to ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMFs). Medical care may benefit significantly from the use of radiation, such as that found in X-rays or cancer treatment, for example.