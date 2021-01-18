Are you one of the many taking to the saddle? Great, you are going to love it! But what to wear?

Luckily cycling to work or for fun no longer means inappropriately fitted lycra as young brands are designing for life with a saddle. Here are some of the best independent brands, designing stylish kit that works for life on and off the bike.

The Jacket

British designer Oliver Spencer has just teamed up with Brompton to create a stylish jacket that works perfectly for cycling to work. Made in Portugal in light-weight, water-repellent fabric, it is also anti-crease so it can be folded into your bag, but a cunning feature is that the jacket also has straps so it can quickly be transitioned to wear across the back when you’ve pedalled hard up the hill and need to cool off. A pricey £385 but think of all the money you are saving on travel!

For an alternative for ladies, Georgia in Dublin make elegant jackets that are also lightweight, stylish and water-proof.

https://www.georgiaindublin.com/product/the-hustle-bustle-elegant-rain-jacket/

The Bike Bag

The trick of getting to your destination without a sweaty back is a pannier bag. And it also saves your back.

Panniers have historically been pretty ugly – made out of plain black PVC with hooks that dig into your back as soon as you carry the bag off the bike. But since 2013 Hill & Ellis has been on a mission to design bike bags that look good on and off the bike and work perfectly in both situations – making them the ideal cycling to work accessory.

www.hillandellis.com/shop

The Helmet:

The roads might be quieter but safety is still key – and luckily wearing a helmet no longer means compromising on style.

British brand Dashel design chic bike helmets, all with a retro style that are worthy of wearing inside the office as well as on the bike. All their helmets are made in the UK, they have a stunning carbon fibre helmet and their latest range of Re-cycle helmets can be recycled … into another helmet.

All their styles are extremely slim fitting and light, designed without compromising on safety. Both ranges are tailored to fit, via special coolmax pads inside which keep you cool and prevent any helmet hair.

https://www.dashel.cc/collections/all

The Shoes:

Tracey Neuls has been a London shoe designer for 20 years and she is already a shoe icon. Her shoes are beautifully crafted – designed in the UK and made in Portugal. Tracey herself has a penchant for cycling and designed a range of reflective shoes for men and women over 10 years ago and they remain one of her best sellers. They are crafted in reflective fabric that is a matt grey during the day and glows under lights at night, they also have a rubber sole for comfort and better wear on the bike pedals. They are stylish and perfect for cycling… and clubbing (when that time comes).

Female Range:

Male range:

The Rain option:

The best option for cycling in the rain is a Poncho. One’s thighs are at the mercy of the rain and always get drenched in a downpour but as the poncho covers your upper body and your legs (like a mini tent), it saves your legs from a complete soaking and you don’t need to worry about faffing with waterproof trousers.

Otto London is an independent brand that makes cycle friendly unisex ponchos in a beautiful collection of bold colours. Designed by Otto Lauterbach and Eleonora Perez, both artists and avid cyclists, these ponchos have lots of neat detailing for the cyclist… and they can double up for the 2021 festival season.

https://www.ottolondon.com/poncho.aspx?master=poncho

The Accessory

Glow and See is a not-for-profit global enterprise led by London fashion designer Comet. They work with women from low socio-economic backgrounds across the world who knit a range of hats and neck warmers from sustainable wool and reflective yarn for comfort and visibility.

https://www.glowandsee.com/

There has never been a better time to dust off your bike and get in the saddle. And with such cool, fashionable cycle gear now available, you can look fabulous whatever the weather and wherever you’re going.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Catherine Ellis is founder of Hill & Ellis, which produces a range of high quality, stylish cycle bags. Each bag, designed in the UK, is created to transition perfectly from home to bike to boardroom to bar. They are functional, fashionable and hard wearing. There’s plenty of space inside for a laptop and other essentials, and each bag comes with patented pannier clips that fit almost any bike, allowing you to clip the bag on and off quickly and easily.

Web: www.hillandellis.com

