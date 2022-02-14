Business travel is a vital factor for success when it comes to businesses, especially international ones. Your company’s CEO is able to secure funding, partnerships and even merger agreements largely due to the personal relationships they are able to keep with other business partners and colleagues, both domestic and overseas. As such, CEO business trips are of great importance to plan correctly – a daunting prospect, but simple enough with the following structure:

Identify Their Needs

No business trip is exactly the same, and your CEO will have specific requirements for their trip – some of which may require additional attention to achieve. With this in mind, get the full details of the prospective trip in writing before you begin making arrangements. What is the engagement, and where exactly is it? When is the trip, and for how long? Does the CEO have any engagements directly before or after, that might affect travel plans? Answers to all of these will feed into choices for travel and accommodation.

Arrange Their Schedule

With a full understanding of where your CEO needs to be and when, you can draw up an itinerary on their behalf. Make sure that this itinerary encompasses more of the trip than simple travel times; creating a comprehensive schedule for your CEO, including meal reservations and designated free time, will enable your CEO to manage their workload and responsibilities with greater ease. Taking full control of the schedule also ensures no mistakes are made with bookings, and that nothing overlaps.

Ensure Their Privacy

Privacy is a key concern for CEOs, for a number of reasons. Firstly, the work a CEO undertakes is crucial for the business, making the provision of adequate private space for work and calls during the trip necessary. CEOs are also high-profile, and potentially in possession of sensitive information; their privacy is also their safety. To that end, private jets for business represent one of the best methods for business travel. Full privacy is achievable, and space for the CEO’s family is also available if they wish to travel along.

Prioritise Their Time

It goes without saying that your CEO’s time is extremely important, to both him and to the business. As such, any travel decisions you make should be geared towards maximising time efficiency in the most comfortable possible way. Four-hour layovers for international travel are inefficient and draining, but a 10-minute dash to the next connection might also be impractical. Even with these considerations, travel time itself can be problematic downtime for a CEO without the right provisions. At minimum, a Wi-Fi connection can ensure your CEO’s access to work and documentation, allowing them to carry on working during their travel. In this way, minimal time is wasted between departure and arrival.