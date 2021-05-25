How To Understand The Importance of RTP

Playing slots online or enjoying casino (ライブカジノ ) games can be fun, but there are some things that you should have a better understanding of before you dive in and start playing. By understanding exactly how online casinos work you have the best possible chance of being a winner. Although no one can guarantee that you’ll be successful at playing online casino games, you should definitely do what you can to improve your chances.

A Look At RTP

RTP – Return To Player Percentage. Any online slot game you pay will have an RTP score – this gives you an idea of what sort of return you can expect on any games you play. For example, if a game has an RTP score of £97, then for every £100 you play; on average you can expect to get £97 back in your account. However, it is important to remember that this is over thousands of games and just because you bet £100 doesn’t mean you are guaranteed to get that back. You should think of RTP in the same way as you would house-edge when playing games such as Blackjack.

Across most countries, online casinos must display the RTP on their website. This gives you a head start because it means you can choose your online slot game depending on your chances of winning.

It Doesn’t Mean You’ll Win

Just because a casino has a slot game with a high RTP, that doesn’t mean that you are guaranteed to be successful. The stats are measured over very many spins – probably more spins than you’ll ever be able to play. Of course, you may get lucky and be a winner – and you may even win more than the RTP averages because that is just a small snapshot of the game. Over the thousands of games that the RTP is calculated over, things will even out. If you do get lucky, it can be wise to walk away and bank your winnings – because you’re probably already ahead of the RTP that the game has, and the chances of doing this more than once are slim.

Choosing a Game

When choosing a game to play, looking at the RTP is important. You’ll find that games with bigger jackpots have a lower RTP. This is because the casino needs people to play more spins before they have earned the prize amount; after all, it always has to work out financially for the casino in the long term. There is absolutely nothing wrong with playing a game with a massive jackpot and a low RTP, but you have to accept that your chances of winning are lower. If you only have a small amount to play with, or you want to make the most of a welcome bonus then choosing a game with a small jackpot but a higher chance of being a winner might be the most sensible

RTP doesn’t have to be complicated and nor does it have to be a game-changer when playing at an online casino, but before you part with your money enjoying casino games it’s definitely something to be aware of.