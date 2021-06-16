  • All-new BAYON, Hyundai’s latest B segment SUV
  • 1.0 T-GDi 48 Volt electrified Mild Hybrid with 100PS and 120PS options
  • Comprehensive standard specification levels
  • Prices from £20,295

Leatherhead, 20th March – Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of BAYON, the latest member of the popular Hyundai SUV line-up in Europe. 

The all-new BAYON has a unique exterior design for a distinctive look on the road. Wide, narrow DRLs which are completely separate from the headlamps create a distinctive light architecture, and an air intake band stretching across the entire front of the vehicle generates width. A broad front grill creates a solid stance. At the rear, two arrow-shaped brake lights, positioned far out to the sides and connected by a thin red line, further emphasise the vehicle’s width.

BAYON models will all be powered by a 1.0 turbocharged GDi engine which combines with a 48 Volt Mild Hybrid system to provide a choice of 100PS or 120PS power outputs. Customers are offered the choice of two transmissions, an intelligent 6 speed manual (iMT) that features an electronically controlled clutch to decouple the transmission from the engine under certain driving conditions to enhance efficiency, or a 7 speed dual clutch transmission which combines optimum fuel consumption and automatically controlled gear changes.

All-new BAYON is equipped with a number of Hyundai SmartSense systems as standard with six airbags, the automatic emergency call system eCall, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Assist (FCA) warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection as well as automatic headlamps with High Beam Assist (HBA) are standard on board, with optional Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) on higher specification models. Standard speed sensitive automatic door locking, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) also provide additional peace of mind.

BAYON will be available in 3 specification levels, SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate, with a choice of 6 speed manual or 7 speed dual clutch transmission options to combine with the 100PS 1.0 turbocharged GDi 48 volt mild hybrid engine. Customers opting for Premium or Ultimate specifications also have the choice of a higher 120PS output combined with either transmission option.

Starting from £20,295, the BAYON SE Connect 1.0 T-GDI 100PS 6MT 48V Mild Hybrid includes a comprehensive specification including 16” alloy wheels, roof rails, spoiler, electrically adjustable door mirrors, LED daytime running lamps, halogen headlamps with static cornering function, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, black cloth interior interior mood lighting, driver’s seat height adjustment, air conditioning, cruise control, drive mode select, front and rear electric windows, rear parking sensors with rear view camera, 8” display audio with DAB, smart device integration including Bluetooth with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, a 10.25” drivers digital supervision instrument cluster, steering wheel audio and telephone controls. The SE Connect is also available with a 7 Speed DCT.

Available from £22,495, the BAYON Premium 1.0 T-GDI 100PS 6MT 48V Mild Hybrid builds on SE Connect trim and adds 17” alloy wheels, privacy glass, heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic climate control air conditioning with auto windscreen defog, automatically dimming rear view mirror, LED headlamps with multifaceted reflectors, LED rear combination lamps, electric folding door mirrors, a 10.25” Touchscreen Satellite Navigation including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare, Live Services and Bluelink® telematics, a wireless charging pad for compatible devices and height adjustable front seatbelts. Premium models are also available with a 7 Speed DCT and 120PS power output.

The Ultimate 1.0 T-GDI 100PS 6MT 48V Mild Hybrid starts from £23,795 and introduces black gloss door mirrors, standard two tone black roof, black and grey interior, smart key keyless entry with engine start/stop button, BOSE premium sound system with subwoofer, Blind Spot Collison Warning (BCW) and Lane Follow Assist (LFA). Ultimate models are also available with a 7 Speed DCT and 120PS power output.

BAYON is available in 9 colours, with a standard 2 tone finish with Phantom Black roof on Ultimate models

Colour

Finish

Note

Aurora Grey

Pearl

SE Connect & Premium only

Phantom Black

Dragon Red

 

Intense Blue

Mangrove Green

Polar White

Solid

Brass

Metallic

Aqua Turquoise

Sleek Silver

 

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “BAYON is the latest addition to our SUV family and joins KONA, TUCSON, NEXO, and SANTA FE in offering the latest electrified powertrains combined with our Sensuous Sportiness design identity. As well as appealing aesthetics, BAYON offers a comprehensive specification at all trim levels and a straight forward choice of efficient powertrain options ensures that BAYON will be an appealing proposition in the B segment.”

All BAYON models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 5 Year Annual Health Check, MapCare navigation update program, Roadside Assistance package, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

Description

CO2 Emissions
(WLTP)

Insurance
Group
(1-50)

VED Band

Recommended
OTR Price £

BIK Tax %

SE Connect 1.0 T-GDI 100PS
6iMT 48V Mild Hybrid 

TBC

TBC

G

£20,295.00

27

SE Connect 1.0 T-GDI 100PS
7DCT 48V Mild Hybrid 

TBC

TBC

G

£21,545.00

27

Premium 1.0 T-GDI 100PS
6iMT 48V Mild Hybrid 

TBC

TBC

G

£22,495.00

27

Premium 1.0 T-GDI 120PS
6iMT 48V Mild Hybrid 

TBC

TBC

G

£23,245.00

27

Premium 1.0 T-GDI 100PS
7DCT 48V Mild Hybrid 

TBC

TBC

G

£23,745.00

28

Premium 1.0 T-GDI 120PS
7DCT 48V Mild Hybrid 

TBC

TBC

G

£24,495.00

28

Ultimate 1.0 T-GDI 100PS
6iMT 48V Mild Hybrid 

TBC

TBC

G

£23,795.00

27

Ultimate 1.0 T-GDI 120PS
6iMT 48V Mild Hybrid 

TBC

TBC

G

£24,545.00

27

Ultimate 1.0 T-GDI 100PS
7DCT 48V Mild Hybrid 

TBC

TBC

G

£25,045.00

28

Ultimate 1.0 T-GDI 120PS
7DCT 48V Mild Hybrid 

TBC

TBC

G

£25,795.00

28

Options

      

Retail Price

Metallic / Pearl Paint

      

£550

 

Specifications – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/ 

Description

SE CONNECT

PREMIUM

ULTIMATE

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

  

1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 6 Speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT)

100PS 48 Volt Mild Hybrid + eClutch

1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 7 Speed DCT Transmission

100PS 48 Volt Mild Hybrid

1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 6 Speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT)

120PS 48 Volt Mild Hybrid + eClutch

1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 7 Speed DCT Transmission

120PS 48 Volt Mild Hybrid

EXTERIOR

  

16″ Alloy Wheels

17″ Alloy Wheels

Bumpers – Body Coloured

Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Body Coloured

Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Black Glossy

Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured

Radiator Grille – Black Glossy Grille

Two Tone Roof (Black Roof)

Shark Fin Antenna

Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light

Roof Rails

Window Surround – Black Finish

Window Surround – Chrome Finish

INTERIOR STYLING

  

Interior Door Handles – Satin Chrome Effect

Interior Front Map Reading Light

Interior Mood Lighting – Blue

Leather Wrapped Gear Knob

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Interior – Black Mono

Interior – Black / Grey

SEATING

  

Adjustable Head Restraints

Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)

Front Seats – Heated

Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40)

Seat Trim – Black Cloth

VENTILATION & VISIBILITY

  

Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade

Air Conditioning – Manual

Air Conditioning – Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen

Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror

Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor

Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor

Daytime Running Lights – LED

Static Front Cornering Function

Headlamps – Halogen

Headlamps – LED (MFR)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment

Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate

Rear Combination Lights – Bulb Type

Rear Combination Lights – LED

Rear Wiper / Washer with Intermittent Function

Tinted Whildshield

CONVENIENCE

  

12V Power Outlet in Front Console

Arm Rest – Front with Storage

Cruise Control with Speed Limiter

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated

Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function

Drive Mode Select

Electric Power Steering

Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Drivers Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Luggage Board

Rear View Camera

Parking Sensors – Rear

Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button

Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable

Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Tyre Repair Kit

TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT

  

Centre Console Display – (8.0″) Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration

Centre Console Display – (10.25″) Touchscreen Satellite Navigation including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and Live Services

Digital Supervision Cluster (10.25″)

Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition

Bluelink (Telematics)

Phone Connection – Android Auto™

Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™

Radio – Digital DAB

Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear

Speakers – BOSE Premium Sound System with Subwoofer

Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls

Trip Computer

USB and Aux Connections – Front

Wireless Charging Pad

SAFETY & SECURITY

  

Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch

Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Central Locking – Remote Control

Childproof Rear Door Locks

Blind Spot Collison Warning (BCW)

Deadlocks

Driver Attention Alert (DAA)

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

eCall (Emergency Call Button)

Forward Collision Assist (FCA) (AEB) with Pedestrian Monitoring & Cycle Detection

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Immobiliser

Impact Sensing Automatic Door Unlocking

ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Follow Assist

Locking Wheel Nuts

Perimeter Alarm

Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front

Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear

Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front

Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

CUSTOMER OPTIONS

  

Metallic / Pearl Paint

WARRANTY

  

12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty

Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks

Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

Hyundai Roadside Assistance

 

Technical – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/ 

Description

1.0 Petrol T-GDi
48 Volt Hybrid
100PS 6 Speed iMT

1.0 Petrol T-GDi
48 Volt Hybrid
100PS 7 Speed DCT

1.0 Petrol T-GDi
48 Volt Hybrid
120PS 6 Speed iMT

1.0 Petrol T-GDi
48 Volt Hybrid
120PS 7 Speed DCT

ENGINE

  

Euro Status

EURO 6d

Type

3 Cylinder DOHC

Valve

12

Displacement (cc)

998

Bore & Stroke (mm)

71 X 84

Compression Ratio

10.5

Max Power (PS/kW)

100 / 73.5 @ 4500 – 6000 rpm

120 / @ 6000 rpm

Torque (Nm/lbs ft)

172 / 127 @

1500 – 4000 rpm

200/148 @

2000-3500 rpm

0-62mph (seconds)

10.7

11.7

10.4

10.4

Top Speed (mph)

113

112

115

115

ELECTRIC MOTOR

  

Electric Motor Type

48 Volt Hybrid System – Mild Hybrid Starter Generator

Battery Type

LiPD Li-Ion Polymer Battery

Battery Power (kW)

12

Voltage

48

SUSPENSION

  

Front

MacPherson Strut

Rear

Coupled Torsion Beam Axle

STEERING

  

System

MDPS (Motor Driven Power Steering)

Steering Wheel

2.7 turns lock to lock

Turning Circle

5.2 meters

BRAKE

  

System

ABS with front and rear discs diagonally split

Front

Ø 280mm Ventilated Disc

Rear

Ø 262mm Solid Disc

DIMENSIONS

  

Overall Length (mm)

4180

Overall Width (mm)

1775 exc. door mirrors

Wheelbase (mm)

2580

WEIGHT AND CAPACITY

  

Kerb Weight (kg)

1120 – 1230

1145 – 1255

1120 – 1230

1145 – 1255

Payload (kg)

430 – 540

425 – 535

430 – 540

425 – 535

Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)

1660

1680

1660

1680

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked

1110

1110

1110

1110

Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked

450

450

450

450

Gross Train Weight (kg)

Noseweight (kg)

Max Roof Weight (kg)

70

70

70

70

Fuel Tank Capacity (litre)

40

40

40

40

SE CONNECT

  –  –  –  –

Front Tyre

195/55R16

Rear Tyre

195/55R16

Front Wheel

6.5J×16 (Alloy)

Real Wheel

6.5J×16 (Alloy)

Front Track

1545

Rear Track

1551

Overall Height (mm)

1500

Luggage Capacity VDA

334 litres Seats Up / 1205 litres Seats Down

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

TBC

TBC

PREMIUM

  –  –  –  –

Front Tyre

205/55 R17

Rear Tyre

205/55 R17

Front Wheel

7.0J×17 (Alloy)

Real Wheel

7.0J×17 (Alloy)

Front Track

1546

Rear Track

1552

Overall Height (mm)

1500

Luggage Capacity VDA

334 litres Seats Up / 1205 litres Seats Down

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

ULTIMATE

  

Front Tyre

205/55 R17

Rear Tyre

205/55 R17

Front Wheel

7.0J×17 (Alloy)

Real Wheel

7.0J×17 (Alloy)

Front Track

1546

Rear Track

1552

Overall Height (mm)

1500

Luggage Capacity VDA

334 litres Seats Up / 1205 litres Seats Down

WLTP-Low Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Mid Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Extra High Phase MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-Combined MPG (l/100km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

WLTP-CO2 Emissions (g/km)

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

 