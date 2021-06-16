All-new BAYON, Hyundai’s latest B segment SUV

1.0 T-GDi 48 Volt electrified Mild Hybrid with 100PS and 120PS options

Comprehensive standard specification levels

Prices from £20,295

Leatherhead, 20th March – Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of BAYON, the latest member of the popular Hyundai SUV line-up in Europe.

The all-new BAYON has a unique exterior design for a distinctive look on the road. Wide, narrow DRLs which are completely separate from the headlamps create a distinctive light architecture, and an air intake band stretching across the entire front of the vehicle generates width. A broad front grill creates a solid stance. At the rear, two arrow-shaped brake lights, positioned far out to the sides and connected by a thin red line, further emphasise the vehicle’s width.

BAYON models will all be powered by a 1.0 turbocharged GDi engine which combines with a 48 Volt Mild Hybrid system to provide a choice of 100PS or 120PS power outputs. Customers are offered the choice of two transmissions, an intelligent 6 speed manual (iMT) that features an electronically controlled clutch to decouple the transmission from the engine under certain driving conditions to enhance efficiency, or a 7 speed dual clutch transmission which combines optimum fuel consumption and automatically controlled gear changes.

All-new BAYON is equipped with a number of Hyundai SmartSense systems as standard with six airbags, the automatic emergency call system eCall, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Assist (FCA) warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection as well as automatic headlamps with High Beam Assist (HBA) are standard on board, with optional Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) on higher specification models. Standard speed sensitive automatic door locking, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) also provide additional peace of mind.

BAYON will be available in 3 specification levels, SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate, with a choice of 6 speed manual or 7 speed dual clutch transmission options to combine with the 100PS 1.0 turbocharged GDi 48 volt mild hybrid engine. Customers opting for Premium or Ultimate specifications also have the choice of a higher 120PS output combined with either transmission option.

Starting from £20,295, the BAYON SE Connect 1.0 T-GDI 100PS 6MT 48V Mild Hybrid includes a comprehensive specification including 16” alloy wheels, roof rails, spoiler, electrically adjustable door mirrors, LED daytime running lamps, halogen headlamps with static cornering function, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, black cloth interior interior mood lighting, driver’s seat height adjustment, air conditioning, cruise control, drive mode select, front and rear electric windows, rear parking sensors with rear view camera, 8” display audio with DAB, smart device integration including Bluetooth with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, a 10.25” drivers digital supervision instrument cluster, steering wheel audio and telephone controls. The SE Connect is also available with a 7 Speed DCT.

Available from £22,495, the BAYON Premium 1.0 T-GDI 100PS 6MT 48V Mild Hybrid builds on SE Connect trim and adds 17” alloy wheels, privacy glass, heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic climate control air conditioning with auto windscreen defog, automatically dimming rear view mirror, LED headlamps with multifaceted reflectors, LED rear combination lamps, electric folding door mirrors, a 10.25” Touchscreen Satellite Navigation including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare, Live Services and Bluelink® telematics, a wireless charging pad for compatible devices and height adjustable front seatbelts. Premium models are also available with a 7 Speed DCT and 120PS power output.

The Ultimate 1.0 T-GDI 100PS 6MT 48V Mild Hybrid starts from £23,795 and introduces black gloss door mirrors, standard two tone black roof, black and grey interior, smart key keyless entry with engine start/stop button, BOSE premium sound system with subwoofer, Blind Spot Collison Warning (BCW) and Lane Follow Assist (LFA). Ultimate models are also available with a 7 Speed DCT and 120PS power output.

BAYON is available in 9 colours, with a standard 2 tone finish with Phantom Black roof on Ultimate models

Colour Finish Note Aurora Grey Pearl SE Connect & Premium only Phantom Black Dragon Red Intense Blue Mangrove Green Polar White Solid Brass Metallic Aqua Turquoise Sleek Silver

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “BAYON is the latest addition to our SUV family and joins KONA, TUCSON, NEXO, and SANTA FE in offering the latest electrified powertrains combined with our Sensuous Sportiness design identity. As well as appealing aesthetics, BAYON offers a comprehensive specification at all trim levels and a straight forward choice of efficient powertrain options ensures that BAYON will be an appealing proposition in the B segment.”

All BAYON models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 5 Year Annual Health Check, MapCare navigation update program, Roadside Assistance package, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

Description CO2 Emissions

(WLTP) Insurance

Group

(1-50) VED Band Recommended

OTR Price £ BIK Tax % SE Connect 1.0 T-GDI 100PS

6iMT 48V Mild Hybrid TBC TBC G £20,295.00 27 SE Connect 1.0 T-GDI 100PS

7DCT 48V Mild Hybrid TBC TBC G £21,545.00 27 Premium 1.0 T-GDI 100PS

6iMT 48V Mild Hybrid TBC TBC G £22,495.00 27 Premium 1.0 T-GDI 120PS

6iMT 48V Mild Hybrid TBC TBC G £23,245.00 27 Premium 1.0 T-GDI 100PS

7DCT 48V Mild Hybrid TBC TBC G £23,745.00 28 Premium 1.0 T-GDI 120PS

7DCT 48V Mild Hybrid TBC TBC G £24,495.00 28 Ultimate 1.0 T-GDI 100PS

6iMT 48V Mild Hybrid TBC TBC G £23,795.00 27 Ultimate 1.0 T-GDI 120PS

6iMT 48V Mild Hybrid TBC TBC G £24,545.00 27 Ultimate 1.0 T-GDI 100PS

7DCT 48V Mild Hybrid TBC TBC G £25,045.00 28 Ultimate 1.0 T-GDI 120PS

7DCT 48V Mild Hybrid TBC TBC G £25,795.00 28 Options Retail Price Metallic / Pearl Paint £550

Specifications – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

Description SE CONNECT PREMIUM ULTIMATE ENGINE & TRANSMISSION 1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 6 Speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) 100PS 48 Volt Mild Hybrid + eClutch ● ● ● 1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 7 Speed DCT Transmission 100PS 48 Volt Mild Hybrid □ □ □ 1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 6 Speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) 120PS 48 Volt Mild Hybrid + eClutch – □ □ 1.0 Petrol T-GDi – 7 Speed DCT Transmission 120PS 48 Volt Mild Hybrid – □ □ EXTERIOR 16″ Alloy Wheels ● – – 17″ Alloy Wheels – ● ● Bumpers – Body Coloured ● ● ● Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Body Coloured ● ● – Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Black Glossy – – ● Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured ● ● ● Radiator Grille – Black Glossy Grille ● ● ● Two Tone Roof (Black Roof) – – ● Shark Fin Antenna ● ● ● Rear Spoiler with Integrated LED Brake Light ● ● ● Roof Rails ● ● ● Window Surround – Black Finish ● – – Window Surround – Chrome Finish – ● ● INTERIOR STYLING Interior Door Handles – Satin Chrome Effect ● ● ● Interior Front Map Reading Light ● ● ● Interior Mood Lighting – Blue ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Gear Knob ● ● ● Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel ● ● ● Interior – Black Mono ● ● – Interior – Black / Grey – – ● SEATING Adjustable Head Restraints ● ● ● Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual) ● ● ● Front Seats – Heated – ● ● Rear Seats – Split Folding (60/40) ● ● ● Seat Trim – Black Cloth ● ● ● VENTILATION & VISIBILITY Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade ● ● ● Air Conditioning – Manual ● – – Air Conditioning – Climate Control with Automatic De-fog System for Front Windscreen – ● ● Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror – ● ● Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor ● ● ● Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor – ● ● Daytime Running Lights – LED ● ● ● Static Front Cornering Function ● ● ● Headlamps – Halogen ● – – Headlamps – LED (MFR) – ● ● High Beam Assist (HBA) ● ● ● Interior Light – Cabin and Luggage Compartment ● ● ● Privacy Glass – Rear Side and Tailgate – ● ● Rear Combination Lights – Bulb Type ● – – Rear Combination Lights – LED – ● ● Rear Wiper / Washer with Intermittent Function ● ● ● Tinted Whildshield ● ● ● CONVENIENCE 12V Power Outlet in Front Console ● ● ● Arm Rest – Front with Storage – ● ● Cruise Control with Speed Limiter ● ● ● Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated ● – – Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function – ● ● Drive Mode Select ● ● ● Electric Power Steering ● ● ● Electric Windows – Front and Rear with Drivers Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control ● ● ● Heated Steering Wheel – ● ● Luggage Board ● ● ● Rear View Camera ● ● ● Parking Sensors – Rear ● ● ● Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button – – ● Steering Column – Height and Reach Adjustable ● ● ● Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors ● ● ● Tyre Repair Kit ● ● ● TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT Centre Console Display – (8.0″) Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration ● – – Centre Console Display – (10.25″) Touchscreen Satellite Navigation including Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and Live Services – ● ● Digital Supervision Cluster (10.25″) ● ● ● Bluetooth® Connectivity with Voice Recognition ● ● ● Bluelink (Telematics) – ● ● Phone Connection – Android Auto™ ● ● ● Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™ ● ● ● Radio – Digital DAB ● ● ● Speakers – 2 Tweeters, 2 Front, 2 Rear ● ● ● Speakers – BOSE Premium Sound System with Subwoofer – – ● Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls ● ● ● Trip Computer ● ● ● USB and Aux Connections – Front ● ● ● Wireless Charging Pad – ● ● SAFETY & SECURITY Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch ● ● ● Airbags – Front, Front Side & Curtain Airbags ● ● ● Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) ● ● ● Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) ● ● ● Central Locking – Remote Control ● ● ● Childproof Rear Door Locks ● ● ● Blind Spot Collison Warning (BCW) – – ● Deadlocks ● ● ● Driver Attention Alert (DAA) ● ● ● Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) ● ● ● Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) ● ● ● eCall (Emergency Call Button) ● ● ● Forward Collision Assist (FCA) (AEB) with Pedestrian Monitoring & Cycle Detection ● ● ● Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) ● ● ● Immobiliser ● ● ● Impact Sensing Automatic Door Unlocking ● ● ● ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear ● ● ● Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) ● ● ● Lane Follow Assist – – ● Locking Wheel Nuts ● ● ● Perimeter Alarm ● ● ● Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front ● ● ● Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear ● ● ● Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Front – ● ● Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking ● ● ● Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ● ● ● Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) ● ● ● CUSTOMER OPTIONS Metallic / Pearl Paint □ □ □ WARRANTY 12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty ● ● ● Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks ● ● ● Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty ● ● ● Hyundai Roadside Assistance ● ● ●

Technical – for the very latest specification information, please check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/