- Three high-specification models: SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate; the range starts from £28,495
- Showcases bold new Hyundai design language
- 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and two electrified powertrain options
- New Tucson models available in UK showrooms from 7 January 2021
Leatherhead, 11 December 2020 – Hyundai Motor UK has announced pricing and specifications for its all-new, fourth generation Tucson compact SUV. More than seven million Tucsons have been sold since the first-generation model launched in 2004, making it the company’s bestselling SUV globally.
The all-new Tucson is a design revolution for Hyundai offering an elevated design experience combined with state-of-the-art technology. Thanks to sportier and more dynamic proportions made possible by the new platform, the all-new Tucson achieves a very progressive look without compromising functionality.
The look is enhanced with the use of Parametric Jewel Hidden Lights – a design innovation which seamlessly incorporates state-of-the-art lighting technology into the Tucson’s parametric jewel pattern grille which forms the car’s striking light architecture.
The all-new Tucson also offers more electrified powertrain options than any rival in the compact SUV segment, with hybrid and mild hybrid propulsion available from launch, and a plug-in hybrid option from next spring. All use Hyundai’s 1.6-litre petrol ‘SmartStream’ efficient turbocharged internal combustion engine.
The new Tucson range comprises three high-specification models: SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate. The SE Connect costs from £28,495 when equipped with the 1.6-litre T-GDi 150ps 6MT, and is also available with a 1.6-litre T-GDi 150ps 48-volt Mild Hybrid powertrain with 6iMT or 7DCT, or a 1.6-litre T-GDi 230ps Hybrid powertrain with 6AT.
SE Connect trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, and body-coloured bumpers. Interior features include a leather steering wheel and gear knob, dual-zone air conditioning, cruise control, heated and folding door mirrors, rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera. A comprehensive range of active safety systems include Forward Collision Assist (FCA) – with car, pedestrian and cycle detection, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Manual Speed Limit Assist (MSLA), Multi Collision Braking (MCA), and tyre pressure monitoring with individual tyre display.
The all-new Tucson is equipped with a 10.25-inch supervision cluster and 10.25-inch AVN screen, through which the driver can access Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car services that encompass Connected Routing, Last Mile Navigation and a new User Profile feature. Drivers can also locate their vehicle, lock and unlock it remotely, or view the car’s fuel level remotely, via the Bluelink app.
The Premium Tucson is available from £30,195 in 1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6MT guise. The trim line is also available with a 1.6 T-GDi 150ps 48-volt Mild Hybrid with 6iMT or 7DCT or a 1.6 T-GDi 230ps Hybrid powertrain with a 6AT. It builds on SE Connect specification with the addition of 18-inch alloy wheels (19-inch on Hybrid models). Other upgrades include LED headlamps, ambient interior lighting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, smart adaptive cruise control with stop go function (DCT and Hybrid models), front and rear parking sensors with rear-view camera, and smart key with keyless entry and engine start/stop button.
It also includes a KRELL premium audio system with eight-speakers and a subwoofer, as well as a wireless smartphone charging pad. Additional safety equipment includes Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with additional Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) on Hybrid models, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with additional Junction Turning assist on DCT and Hybrid models, as well as Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) and Safe Exit Warning.
The range topping Ultimate trim starts at £32,895 for a 1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6MT. It is also available with a 1.6-litre T-GDi 150ps 48-volt Mild Hybrid with 6iMT or 7DCT, a 1.6 T-GDi 230ps Hybrid with a 6AT and a 1.6-litre T-GDi 180ps 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain with a 7DCT and 4WD. Upgrades include 19-inch wheels, satin chrome door mouldings, leather seat trim with electric adjustment to driver and front passenger seats – both with heat and ventilation function, and driver’s seat position memory function.
Ultimate trim also includes heated rear seats, three-zone climate control with separate rear-seat control, panoramic sunroof with front section electric tilt and slide function, and a smart electric tailgate. Additional safety equipment includes Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Highway Drive Assist (HDA), and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) on all powertrains.
Also available is a ‘Tech Pack’ option that includes Electronic Control Suspension (ECS), Around View Monitor (AVM) and Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM). On Hybrid models, the Tech Pack also includes Remote Smart Park Assist to aid parking in confined or difficult spaces.
The all-new Tucson is available in nine colour finishes: Polar White, Engine Red, Phantom Black, Dark Knight, Shimmering Silver, Silky Bronze, Amazon Grey, Sunset Red and Teal.
An efficient Tucson Plug-in Hybrid and Tucson N Line specification will be introduced in early 2021. The plug-in model will be equipped with a powerful and efficient powertrain based on the third-generation 1.6-litre T-GDi ‘Smartstream’ engine paired with a 66.9 kW electric motor with a maximum torque of 304 Nm and a 13.8 kWh lithium polymer battery. Combined, the gasoline engine and electric motor deliver 265 PS maximum power and 350 Nm maximum torque.
Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK, commented, “We have taken a radical new direction with the styling of the all-new Tucson highlighted by its unique light architecture, but this compact SUV retains the characteristics that made its forebears so popular. There are many new technologies to enhance comfort and safety, as standard. The much-anticipated plug-in hybrid variant and sporty N Line trim will arrive next year, helping the Tucson retain its status as one of our most popular models.”
All new Tucson models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.
The comprehensively enhanced Tucson range goes on sale in the UK from 7 January 2021.
*finance example terms and conditions
|
Description
|
Fuel
|
CO2
|
Insurance
|
VED
|
VED Cost
|
Recommended
|
P11D
|
BIK
|
SE Connect
|
1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6MT
|
Petrol
|
151
|
TBC
|
£540.00
|
£28,495.00
|
£27,900.00
|
33
|
1.6 T-GDi 150ps
48 Volt Mild Hybrid 6iMT
|
Petrol –
48 Volt
|
148
|
TBC
|
£205.00
|
£29,235.00
|
£28,975.00
|
32
|
1.6 T-GDi 150ps
48 Volt Mild Hybrid 7DCT
|
Petrol –
48 Volt
|
144
|
TBC
|
£205.00.00
|
£30,335.00
|
£30,075.00
|
31
|
1.6 T-GDi 230ps
Hybrid 6AT
|
Petrol –
Electric
|
127
|
TBC
|
£165.00.00
|
£32,255.00
|
£32,035.00
|
28
|
Premium
|
1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6MT
|
Petrol
|
154
|
TBC
|
£540.00
|
£30,195.00
|
£29,600.00
|
33
|
1.6 T-GDi 150ps
48 Volt Mild Hybrid 6iMT
|
Petrol –
48 Volt
|
151
|
TBC
|
£530.00
|
£31,260.00
|
£30,675.00
|
33
|
1.6 T-GDi 150ps
48 Volt Mild Hybrid 7DCT
|
Petrol –
48 Volt
|
146
|
TBC
|
£205.00.00
|
£32,335.00
|
£32,075.00
|
32
|
1.6 T-GDi 230ps
Hybrid 6AT
|
Petrol –
Electric
|
130
|
TBC
|
£165.00.00
|
£34,455.00
|
£34,235.00
|
29
|
Ultimate
|
1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6MT
|
Petrol
|
155
|
TBC
|
£540.00
|
£32,895.00
|
£32,300.00
|
34
|
1.6 T-GDi 150ps
48 Volt Mild Hybrid 6iMT
|
Petrol –
48 Volt
|
152
|
TBC
|
£530.00
|
£33,960.00
|
£33,375.00
|
33
|
1.6 T-GDi 150ps
48 Volt Mild Hybrid 7DCT
|
Petrol –
48 Volt
|
147
|
TBC
|
£205.00.00
|
£35,185.00
|
£34,925.00
|
32
|
1.6 T-GDi 180ps 4WD
48 Volt Mild Hybrid 7DCT
|
Petrol –
48 Volt
|
160
|
TBC
|
£530.00
|
£37,380.00
|
£36,795.00
|
35
|
1.6 T-GDi 230ps
Hybrid 6AT
|
Petrol –
Electric
|
131
|
TBC
|
£205.00
|
£37,195.00
|
£36,935.00
|
29
|
Options
|
Models
|
Retail
|
Special Solid Paint
|
All variants
|
£300.00
|
Metallic / Pearl paint
|
All variants
|
£665.00
|
Two Tone Roof (Phantom Black) and Teal Interior Colour Pack
|
Premium
|
£575.00
|
Tech Pack: Blind View Monitor (BVM), Surround View Monitor (SVM),
Electronic Control Suspension (ECS)
|
Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 180ps 4WD
48 Volt Mild Hybrid 7DCT
|
£1050.00
|
Tech Pack: Blind View Monitor (BVM), Surround View Monitor (SVM),
Electronic Control Suspension (ECS), Remote Smart Park Assist (RSPA)
|
Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid 6AT
|
£1300.00
Specifications
|
Description
|
SE Connect
|
Premium
|
Ultimate
|
ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
|–
|–
|–
|
1.6 T-GDi 150ps 6MT
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
1.6 T-GDi 150ps 48 Volt Mild Hybrid 6iMT
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
1.6 T-GDi 150ps 48 Volt Mild Hybrid 7DCT
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
1.6 T-GDi 180ps 4WD 48 Volt Mild Hybrid 7DCT
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
1.6 T-GDi 230ps Hybrid 6AT
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
EXTERIOR
|
SE Connect
|
Premium
|
Ultimate
|
17-inch Alloy Wheels
|
●
|
–
|
–
|
18-inch Alloy Wheels
|
–
|
●
|
–
|
19-inch Alloy Wheels
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
19-inch Alloy Wheels (Hybrid only)
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Bumpers – Body Coloured
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Chrome Effect Bumper Moulding
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Door Frame Moulding – Satin Chrome Effect
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Door Mirrors with Integrated Indicators – Body Coloured
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Exterior Door Handles – Body Coloured
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Radiator Grille – Dark Chrome Effect
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Roof Rails
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Skid Plate Front & Rear – Silver
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Solid Paint (Engine Red)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
INTERIOR STYLING
|
SE Connect
|
Premium
|
Ultimate
|
Ambient Lighting
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob (not hybrid)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
SEATING
|
SE Connect
|
Premium
|
Ultimate
|
Adjustable Head Restraints (Up/Down)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Driver’s Seat Electric Adjustments with Memory Function
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric)
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Driver’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)
|
●
|
●
|
–
|
Driver’s Seat Lumbar Support (Electric)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Front Passenger’s Seat Electric Adjustments
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Electric)
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Front Passenger’s Seat Height Adjustment (Manual)
|
●
|
●
|
–
|
Front Passenger’s Seat Lumbar Support (Manual)
|
●
|
●
|
–
|
Front Seats – Heated
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Front Seats – Ventilated
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Rear Seat – Remote Folding Function
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Rear Seats – Split Folding (40:20:40)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Rear Seats (Outer) – Heated
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Seat Back Panel with Pocket (Driver and Passenger)
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Seat Trim – Black Leather (Seat Facings Only)
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Seat Trim – Cloth
|
●
|
●
|
–
|
VENTILATION & VISIBILITY
|
SE Connect
|
Premium
|
Ultimate
|
Adjustable Intermittent Front Windscreen Wipers with Aero Wiper Blade
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Dual Zone)
|
●
|
●
|
–
|
Air Conditioning – Climate Control (Three Zone)
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Automatic Headlights with Dusk Sensor
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Automatic Windscreen Wipers with Rain Sensor
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Daytime Running Lights – LED
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Headlights – LED MFR with Static Bending Light
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Headlights – Halogen Projector
|
●
|
–
|
–
|
High Beam Assist (HBA)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Interior Light – Luggage Compartment
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Interior Light – Map Reading Light
|
●
|
●
|
–
|
Interior Lights – LED Personal & Overhead Console Lamp
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Positioning Lights – LED
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Privacy Glass – Rear Windows and Tailgate
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Rear Lights – LED
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Sunroof – Panoramic Glass Electric Tilt and Slide
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Tinted Glass with Windscreen Shade Band
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
CONVENIENCE
|
SE Connect
|
Premium
|
Ultimate
|
12 Volt AC Power Outlet Front Centre Facia and Luggage Compartment
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Arm Rest – Front with Storage
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Arm Rest – Rear with Cup Holders
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop & Go Function
(DCT & Hybrid only)
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Cruise Control – Conventional Type
|
●
|
–
|
–
|
Door Mirrors – Electric Adjustment and Heated with Power Folding Function
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Drive Mode Select
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
E-Call
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Electric Windows – Front with Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Electric Windows – Rear
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Electric Windows – Rear with Anti-Trap Mechanism and One Touch Control
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Heated Steering Wheel
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Luggage Cover
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Parking Brake – Electric with Autohold
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Parking Sensors – Front and Rear
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Parking Sensors – Rear
|
●
|
–
|
–
|
Parking System – Rear Camera
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Rear Side window blind
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Smart Electric Tailgate
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Smart Key – Keyless Entry with Engine Start/Stop Button
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Sun Visors – with Driver and Passenger Illuminated LED Vanity Mirrors
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Tyre Repair Kit
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Windscreen Washer Fluid Sensor and Warning Indicator
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
TECHNOLOGY & ENTERTAINMENT
|
SE Connect
|
Premium
|
Ultimate
|
10.25-inch Touchscreen Satellite Navigation with Mapcare and LIVE Services
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
10.25-inch Supervision Instrument Cluster
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Bluelink® Connected Car Services with 5 Year Subscription
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Bluetooth® Connectivity
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
KRELL Premium Audio – 8 Speaker + Subwoofer
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Phone Connection – Android Auto™
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Phone Connection – Apple CarPlay™
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Radio – Digital DAB
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Speakers – 2 Front, 2 Rear, 2 Tweeters
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Steering Wheel Audio and Phone Controls
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
USB Connections Front and Rear
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Wireless Phone Charging Pad
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
SAFETY & SECURITY
|
SE Connect
|
Premium
|
Ultimate
|
Airbag – Front Passenger De-Activation Switch
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Airbags – Front, Front Side, Curtain and Centre Front Airbags
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Alarm – Category 1
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) (48 Volt MHEV DCT only)
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) (Hybrid only)
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Brake Assist System (BAS)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Central Locking – Remote Control
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Childproof Rear Door Locks
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Deadlocks
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Downhill Brake Control (DBC)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Car, Pedestrian and Cycle
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist Junction Turning (FCAJX)
(DCT and Hybrid only)
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
HighWay Drive Assist (HDA)
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Immobiliser
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
ISOfix Child Seat Anchorage Points – Rear (outer seats only)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Locking Wheel Nuts
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Manual Speed Limit Assist (MSLA)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Multi Collision Braking (MCA)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA)
(48 Volt MHEV DCT only)
|
–
|
–
|
●
|
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) – (Hybrid only)
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Safe Exit Warning
|
–
|
●
|
●
|
Seatbelt Pre-tensioners – Front
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Seatbelt Reminder – Front & Rear
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Seatbelts – Height Adjustable Driver and Front Passenger
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Speed Sensitive Automatic Door Locking
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Trailer Stability Assist (TSA)
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Individual Tyre Pressure Display
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
CUSTOMER OPTIONS
|
SE Connect
|
Premium
|
Ultimate
|
Metallic / Pearl / Special Solid Paint
|
□
|
□
|
□
|
Tech pack – Electronic Control Suspension (ECS), Around View Monitor (AVM), Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM)
(1.6 TGDi 48 Volt MHEV 180ps 4WD DCT only)
|
–
|
–
|
□
|
Tech pack – Electronic Control Suspension (ECS), Around View Monitor (AVM), Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM), Remote Smart Park Assist (RSPA)
(Hybrid only)
|
–
|
–
|
□
|
Seat Trim – Grey Leather (Seat Facings Only)
|
–
|
–
|
□
|
WARRANTY
|
SE Connect
|
Premium
|
Ultimate
|
12 Years’ Anti-Perforation Warranty
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Five Year Annual Vehicle Health Checks
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Five Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty
|
●
|
●
|
●
|
Hyundai Roadside Assistance
|
●
|
●
|
●