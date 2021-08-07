Hyundai IONIQ 5 joins the line-up at Goodwood Festival of Speed, 8-11 July

Revolutionary electric vehicle will tackle the hillclimb in the First Glance category

IONIQ 5 also appears in the Festival’s Electric Avenue

The first model from Hyundai’s EV-exclusive brand, and available to order now

Available with 58 kWh and 73 kWh battery packs, with RWD or AWD powertrains

01 July 2021 – The trailblazing Hyundai IONIQ 5, the first new model in the EV-exclusive IONIQ brand – will make its dynamic show debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from Thursday 8 to Sunday 11 July.

Appearing on Goodwood’s famous hillclimb across the four days in the First Glance category, showgoers will have a chance to admire its retro-futuristic looks as it silently glides by. Able to charge from 10%-80% in just 18 minutes, accelerate from 0-62mph in as little as 5.2 seconds and with the 2WD version can travel up to 298 miles on a single charge, IONIQ 5 is an electric vehicle free from compromises.

For those hoping to get a little closer, IONIQ 5 will also be appearing in Goodwood Festival of Speed’s Electric Avenue. Visitors can admire the exterior design in detail, which evokes the daring attitude of the Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car, but modernized with the freedom of a dedicated EV platform. The front of the car is equipped with Hyundai’s first clamshell hood that minimizes panel gaps for optimal aerodynamics, the front bumper is defined by an eye-catching V-shape incorporating distinctive daytime running lights and on the sides, auto flush door handles provide clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamic efficiency.

Goodwood guests can also admire the ‘Living Space’ cabin, complete with flat floor and reclining seats allowing for levels of comfort and flexibility never before seen in this segment. Many of the interior touchpoints are eco-friendly too: the seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest use sustainably sourced materials, such as recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint with plant extracts.

A new dedicated EV ‘E-GMP’ platform provides IONIQ 5 flexibility in powertrain options, with customers having the choice of three battery and drive types; a 58 kWh rear wheel drive, a 73 kWh rear wheel drive, or a 73 kWh all-wheel drive. IONIQ 5 features 800V charging as standard, which when combined with a 350kW ultra-rapid charger will provide 80% charge in just 18 minutes or 62 miles of driving range in five minutes.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai Motor UK Managing Director, said: The launch of IONIQ 5 is a hugely significant moment for Hyundai – it heralds a new era for clean mobility. Goodwood Festival of Speed will be one of the first opportunities that the UK public will have had to see IONIQ 5 on the move and up close, so we’re thrilled to be able to share this landmark in our history with the many enthusiasts expected at the Festival.”

The revolutionary Hyundai IONIQ 5 is available to order now, priced from £36,995. IONIQ 5 will be available in three specification levels, SE Connect, Premium, Ultimate, which join the comprehensively equipped special launch edition Project 45. The Project 45 edition was oversubscribed by three times just 24 hours after reservations first opened.