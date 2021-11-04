A LEADING insurance brokers has launched a range of premier products to offer its customers exclusive access to top market services.

H&H Insurance Brokers (HHIB), which operates across the North of England, the Scottish Borders and Wales, has introduced its Distinction line which will provide its customers access to bespoke industry-leading products and services.

The HHIB team has developed enhanced covers and features with a leading underwriter to ensure customers benefit from a competitive, valued option which will be supported by excellent customer service. This new suite of products have been devised to offer customers the best possible insurance cover which are not readily available on the market.

The first Distinction range of products launched is the Farm Complete line which sees HHIB partner with one of the world’s leading insurance underwriters Aviva, and is aimed exclusively at the agricultural sector.

HHIB will work closely with a dedicated team of underwriters on the product, and its in-house claims team will deal directly with Aviva’s claims service to achieve the best deal possible.

H&H Distinction was launched at the recent Borderway Agri Expo at Harrison & Hetherington Borderway Auction Mart, in Carlisle.

Jade Pringle, HHIB’s Account Executive for the North East, said: “We are delighted to launch the H&H Distinction range with Farm Complete, which is a market-leading product delivered in partnership with a major insurer.

“As an independent insurance broker, we are able to offer our clients a bespoke range of exclusive products and additional services which are designed to suit their specific requirements.

“Launching H&H Distinction underlines our commitment to providing the best possible products and service to our valued clients.”

On the back of the launch of Farm Complete, the next line of products from H&H Distinction will be the Rural Motor range aimed at vehicle insurance.

Distinction is the latest range of products from HHIB and will go alongside its more established brands such as in-Livestock pedigree insurance.

More details about H&H Distinction are available by phoning 01228 406290 or visiting www.hhinsurancebrokers.co.uk.