With so many different designer dogs available today, it becomes tough to understand the difference. Designer dogs are expensive; hence you must research them well. Here we have shared a few interesting facts about an interesting designer dog breed- Miniature Labradoodle.

What Is a Mini Labradoodle?

You must have heard of Labradoodles; well, these are the mini versions of them. Labradoodles have a Labrador and standard-sized Poodles as parents, but Miniature Labradoodle is a cross between Miniature Poodle and Labrador Retriever. There is a vast difference in the sizes of these two parent breeds; hence the puppy siblings can be very different to look at depending on their dominant gene. Some puppies will have more Lab traits, and others will have more Poodle traits.

What Will be Their Coat Color?

This breed comes in a rainbow of coat colors like white, black, tan, caramel, chocolate, gray, cream, silver, and apricot. It can be one color or a mix of a few colors.

How Long Do Miniature Labradoodles Live?

The average lifespan of a Miniature Poodle is 13-15, and that of a Labrador retriever is 10-12 years. Miniature Labradoodle has an average lifespan of 12-14 years.

How Healthy are Miniature Labradoodle?

These dogs are usually healthy; their illness basically depends on the genes they received from their parents. Labrador is prone to hip dysplasia, eye disorders, and obesity. They may also develop ear infections due to their floppy ears.

On the other hand, Poodles at times suffer from cataracts, skin problems, knee injury, and skin problems.

Depending on your prominent gene received by the Miniature Labradoodle, they may develop similar symptoms. But in general, they have been known to be healthy overall.

What is Their Full Size?

This is a tricky question to answer as the parents of this dog breed are two breeds of different sizes. While Miniature Poodle is a toy breed, Labrador Retriever is a medium to large-sized dog breed. Hence, the size of a Miniature Labradoodle cannot be guessed. They can be between 14 to 16 inches if they take after their Mini poodle parent or 17 to 20 inches if they take after their Labrador parent. That is not all, as they can also grow as big as 21 to 24 inches if they have higher Labrador genes in them.

When we talk about weight, the smaller-sized Mini Labradoodle may weigh 15 to 25 pounds, and the larger one may weigh 50 to 65 pounds.

You cannot determine their size when they are puppy so be prepared to be a pet parent of a small dog or a large dog.

Is the Mini Labradoodle Hypoallergenic?

Most probably, you will get a dog that sheds really less, but you never know. Mini Poodles are hypoallergenic, but Labradors are not, so it always depends on the predominant genes. You can get a coat test done to make sure of this if you are allergic.

How is Their Temperament?

There is no straight answer to this. With two parents of different temperaments, you never know how your puppy will turn out to be. It is fun to watch them grow and develop a personality, though. If they take after Labradors, they will tend to get bored soon and always playful and sweet. They also will need more exercise. Poodles are more relaxed and smarter; hence, if your puppy is more like that, he will be calmer. In this scenario, they will be less active and require less exercise.

Becoming a pet owner of a Miniature Labradoodle is like opening a bag of surprises. You never know what is inside, but surely it will bring a smile to your face constantly.