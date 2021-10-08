More than 120 accountants from across the UK and Ireland will be heading to the North East this week after an international professional services group chose to hold its annual conference in the region.

DFK UK & Ireland, part of DFK International, is set to stage its first face-to-face Annual and Young Professionals conference, post Covid, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Newcastle’s Stephenson Quarter.

The three-day event is being hosted by Gosforth-based RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, with keynote speakers including renowned North East marketing expert Geoff Ramm and business communication expert Lee Warren.

A number of off-site events and activities are also being organised to showcase some of the North East’s top attractions, including Close House, The Baltic and a walking tour of Newcastle is being organised to give delegates a flavour of their host city.

DFK International has 229 member firms with offices in 93 countries around the world with a combined fee income of almost $1.5bn.

Caroline Cassidy, Executive Officer at DFK UK & Ireland, says: “We are so pleased to be finally welcoming our members back for our Annual & Young Professionals Conference.

Our events and meetings play a huge part in what we do at DFK and how we support our members. Our people are at the centre of the association and getting everyone together again after a difficult 18 months is an exciting time for us. With over 120 delegates attending we are looking forward to a successful event with RMT Accountants in Newcastle.”

RMT Accountants is the only North East member of DFK and provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its accountancy, specialist tax, medical & healthcare, corporate finance, technology and recovery & insolvency teams.

Mike Pott, Managing Director at RMT Accountants, adds: “DFK includes some of the world’s leading professional firms among its membership and it’s a testament to everything that Newcastle has to offer that it has chosen to hold its first face-to-face annual conference in two years in our city.

“After so many months of not being able to see colleagues in person, we’re excited to be bringing everyone together in Newcastle, and to have the opportunity to demonstrate to our guests all the fantastic things that are happening in our region.”