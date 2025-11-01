Isuzu launches latest Huntsman Accessory Pack with returning limited-edition Tundra Green finish

Isuzu launches the latest Huntsman Accessory Pack, now available to order through authorised dealers, featuring a full range of premium accessories designed for forestry professionals, sportsmen, and gamekeepers.

Iconic Tundra Green paint returns alongside Techno Grey Metallic as part of a bespoke repaint option.

Isuzu continues its collaboration with the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), offering exclusive discounts on the Isuzu D-Max range for BASC members.

Isuzu UK proudly announces the arrival of the latest Huntsman Accessory Pack, now available to order through authorised Isuzu dealers nationwide. Coinciding with its launch is the highly anticipated return of the classic Tundra Green MICA paint finish, a colour that holds a special place in the hearts of gamekeepers and D-Max enthusiasts alike.

First revealed earlier this year at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show at Birmingham’s NEC, The New Isuzu D-Max Huntsman finished in Techno Grey drew significant attention from the rural and outdoor community. Based on the flagship V-Cross specification, this bespoke edition perfectly blends Isuzu’s proven toughness with practical refinements tailored to meet the needs of gamekeepers, forestry workers, and sportsmen who rely on their vehicles every day.

Built for the Field. Equipped for the Job.

Designed and fitted by Isuzu’s specialist Import Centre Facility (ICF), the Huntsman Accessory Pack transforms the already capable D-Max into a true working companion. Each element has been carefully selected to enhance functionality, durability, and ease of use in real-world countryside environments.

The Huntsman Accessory Pack includes everything required for serious outdoor use:

Under-Rail Bed Liner

Aeroklas E-Tronic Canopy – available in Commercial (no side windows) or Leisure (with side windows) versions

– available in Commercial (no side windows) or Leisure (with side windows) versions Gearmate Drawer System with Key Lock

Towbar with 13-pin Towing Electrics

Black Side Steps

Black Roof Rails

Tailgate Assist

3D Mat Set

18” Black Alloy Wheels

General Grabber AT3 All-Terrain Tyres

Heritage Reborn

Reintroducing Tundra Green MICA marks a significant nod to Isuzu’s heritage in the UK. The colour became synonymous with the original 2012 Huntsman edition, the first of its kind and a favourite among rural professionals who valued its understated strength and natural, earthy tone, which blends well with its environment. Its return for 2025 symbolises both continuity and evolution, linking Isuzu’s rugged past with its technologically advanced present.

Darren James, Group Resources Director at Isuzu UK, commented: “We’ve had countless requests from our loyal customers to bring back Tundra Green. It’s a colour that truly captures the spirit of the countryside and the origins of the Huntsman name. The new Huntsman Accessory Pack blends that heritage with modern functionality, offering today’s gamekeepers, sportsmen, and rural professionals a D-Max that’s not only tough and capable but tailored perfectly for life in the field. We’re incredibly excited to see these vehicles back on British roads, and back in green.”

Supporting Countryside Community

Isuzu UK’s connection to the countryside runs deep, and this year the brand continues to strengthen its long-standing collaboration with the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC). Through this partnership, Isuzu provides ongoing support for the UK’s rural community and field sports enthusiasts.

As part of the collaboration, BASC members can benefit from exclusive discounts across the Isuzu D-Max range, including vehicles fitted with the Huntsman Accessory Pack. This initiative underlines Isuzu’s commitment to those who work hard to protect, manage, and enjoy the British countryside. For more information, please visit www.basc.org.uk/members-offers/motoring-discounts/isuzu.

Availability & Pricing

The Huntsman Accessory Pack is available to order now through Isuzu’s authorised UK dealer network. Customers can choose from two canopy options, Commercial or Leisure, with the Huntsman Accessory Pack for £6,995 (excluding VAT). For those seeking a more exclusive appearance, the accessory pack with bespoke repaint option is available for £10,495 (excluding VAT), offering a choice of two unique colours:

Techno Grey Metallic, the striking shade that debuted on the 2025 CV Show concept vehicle,

Tundra Green MICA, the returning heritage favourite that celebrates the Huntsman’s origins.

For more information on the Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Accessory Pack, visit www.isuzu.co.uk/accessories.