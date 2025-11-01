CONCEPT AMG GT TRACK SPORT completes first successful test kilometers

Components of the concept vehicle prove themselves under highly dynamic conditions

Future member of the GT family as a vision with a promise

Affalterbach. Following the final touches to the CONCEPT AMG GT TRACK SPORT in late July in Affalterbach, an intensive testing phase is now beginning. The prototype, camouflaged with yellow and red accents, faces its first driving dynamics challenges on test tracks and race circuits. The supposedly youngest and most impressive offshoot of the GT family builds on the philosophy and strengths of the two-door sports car from Affalterbach. However, it takes a significant step further in terms of radicalism and uncompromising design.

The radical visual appearance makes it clear that the focus is on maximum driving dynamics, paired with intelligent lightweight construction and a performance characteristic that aims to explore the physical limits. The concept vehicle has a further optimized weight balance, AMG-typical V8 drive technology, and a sophisticated aerodynamic architecture. With the tests on the race track, Mercedes-AMG aims to validate all systems and complex components in interaction – under the toughest conditions and in compliance with the high quality and performance standards.

“With the CONCEPT AMG GT TRACK SPORT, we are once again exploring the limits of what is possible.

We have a world-class team working on this concept with incomparable AMG spirit.

It takes us to the physical and driving dynamics limit.

We have a vision and make a promise: The future will be extreme.”

Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-AMG GmbH

and Head of Business Units Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes-Maybach