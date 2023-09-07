Isuzu UK reveals fully equipped ‘Expedition Edition’ showstopper

Isuzu UK announces purpose-built ‘Expedition Edition’ show vehicle to be displayed at events.

Vehicle fitted with various ARB accessories, including canopy, roof tent, awning, and kitchen unit.

Construction of show vehicle follows Isuzu UK’s recent partnership with ARB UK.

20th July 2023 – Isuzu UK has revealed a new purpose-built show vehicle based on the leading New-Look Isuzu D-Max V-Cross model. The pick-up, which has been equipped with a host of ARB camping accessories to display the vast customisation potential of the vehicle, has been titled the Isuzu ‘Expedition Edition’ and is set to be exhibited at various shows across the country.

The Valencia Orange ‘Expedition Edition’ draws inspiration from Isuzu UK’s acclaimed Basecamp, standing out as a unique offering which embodies the spirit of limitless exploration and camping. Enhancing its capabilities, this exceptional model features an array of high-quality ARB accessories, including a colour-coded canopy, roof tent, awning, fridge, and a versatile drawer set complete with a kitchen unit, among other valuable additions. As a result, this vehicle is set to captivate audiences not only with its extensive range of accessories but also with its attractive affordability, due to the lower price point compared to the AT35 Basecamp. Scheduled to feature at various events throughout the year, the ‘Expedition Edition’ will make its public debut at The Game Fair, located at Ragley Hall (Warwickshire) on the 28th – 30th July.

The pick-up was created following Isuzu UK’s recent partnership with ARB UK, the 4×4 division of leading pick-up accessories provider Truckman. This collaboration brings a wide selection of high-performance enhancements for Isuzu D-Max owners, including innovative slide-out kitchen drawer systems, premium rooftop tents, versatile awnings, and top-of-the-line camping gear. The collection also features rugged roof racks, reliable recovery gear, and practical canopies, further solidifying the Isuzu D-Max as the ultimate choice for customizable versatility.

Isuzu dealerships will offer these extras, allowing customers to purchase a vehicle pre-fitted with accessories tailored to their needs, such as the ‘Expedition Edition’. The approved accessories have undergone rigorous testing to meet the high standards for quality, safety, and performance set by both Isuzu and ARB. ARB 4×4, renowned for its premium off-road equipment, offers a comprehensive range of products trusted by adventurers worldwide, ensuring durability, reliability, and performance for conquering any terrain and enduring off-road exploration.

Steve Page, Accessory Sales & Marketing Coordinator for Isuzu UK commented: “The Isuzu ‘Expedition Edition’ showcases the boundless customisability of the New-Look Isuzu D-Max range, particularly when paired with ARB accessories. It serves as the perfect show vehicle, allowing visitors to fully grasp the potential for personalisation. Thanks to our exciting partnership with ARB, customers now have the seamless opportunity to purchase a fully loaded D-Max, tailored with accessories that perfectly suit their needs.”

Full Accessory Price List*

ARB Ascent Hardtop Gullwing Remote Locking £3,097.50

Esperance Roof Tent Hard Shell £2,384.00

ARB Awning with Light Installed 2000mm x 2500mm £364.00

ARB Baserack Awning Bracket Quick Release £96.00

Baserack Bridge Plate Narrow for Roof Top Tent Fitting £82.00

ARB Outback Drawer set with Kitchen and Roller Floor £4,420.00

ARB Fridge Zero 60 Litre 12V DC – 240V £1,012.50

ARB Fridge Zero Tie Down Kit £51.25

Fold Down Anchor Point Kit (Set Of 4) £58.20

ARB Recovery Point Red LHS £260.00

ARB Recovery Point Red RHS £260.00

Tailgate Assist System £271.25

ARB Cargo Draw Organiser Heavy Duty £56.50

ARB Cargo Draw Organiser Heavy Duty £42.50

ARB Cargo Draw Organiser Heavy Duty £28.50

ARB Kitchen Bag £51.50

Kitchen Buddy £92.00

ARB Recovery Kit Weekender £125.00

ARB BASERACK Ascent Canopy Kit 1835mm x 1285mm £977.50

ARB Outback Drawer Fridge Cable Guide

*All prices shown are RRP fitted exc. VAT.

