JAECOO 7 ranks fourth place in UK bestsellers

JAECOO 7 continues to make history in the UK, becoming the fourth best-selling car in September, with 6,489 registrations, according to the SMMT*

Achieved in less than 10 months after launch, the milestone reflects JAECOO’s rapid growth and growing presence within the UK SUV sector

With distinctive design, hybrid efficiency options and high levels of specification, the JAECOO 7 has quickly established itself as a compelling choice for buyers nationwide

The success builds on JAECOO’s wider momentum, including the JAECOO 7’s recent recognition as Overall Car of the Year at the 2025 Leasing.com Awards and the JAECOO 7 SHS being the UK’s best-selling PHEV in August

As JAECOO prepares to expand its line-up with the arrival of the JAECOO 5 and all-electric E5, the brand continues to strengthen its position as one of the UK’s fastest-growing new automotive names

London, 7 October 2025 – JAECOO UK has further cemented its status as one of the fastest-growing and most in-demand automotive brands in the country, with the JAECOO 7 confirmed as the fourth best-selling car in September. According to recent data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)*, the JAECOO 7 achieved 6,489 registrations last month – boosting the brand’s market share to an impressive 2.07%.

This achievement highlights the remarkable pace of JAECOO’s rise in Britain. In less than 10 months since launch, the JAECOO 7 has become a core part of the UK SUV sector, combining hybrid efficiency and on-road comfort with a distinctive design and a highly equipped specification. With strong visibility across cultural and automotive events, a growing dealer network, and consistent demand from buyers, JAECOO has established itself as one of the most dynamic new entrants to the UK market, a trajectory that culminated in its recognition as the nation’s best-selling plug-in-hybrid (PHEV) in August.

Building on this momentum, and alongside its retail success, the JAECOO 7 was also recently named Overall Car of the Year at the 2025 Leasing.com Awards, less than a year after the brand’s official launch in the UK. Having quickly gained traction with private buyers, fleet operators and leasing customers alike, the JAECOO 7 demonstrates wide-ranging appeal across multiple segments of the UK market.

Commenting on the result, Gary Lan, CEO of JAECOO UK, said: “Securing fourth place in September’s best-sellers is a clear testament not only to the strength of the JAECOO 7 as a product, but also to the relentless dedication of our team and dealer partners who have brought our vision to life for UK drivers.

“In a fast-changing automotive market, this achievement confirms that customers still deeply value personal connection, reassurance, and outstanding service – alongside innovation, efficiency, and bold design. This is just the start of the JAECOO adventure.”

The achievement follows the announcement earlier this summer that JAECOO had surpassed 10,000 sales in the UK since January, underscoring its rapid trajectory and strong alignment with British customers. With the brand now preparing to expand its offerings with the arrival of the JAECOO 5 and the all-electric JAECOO E5 – expected later this month – the line-up is set to broaden further while building on the strong foundation established by the JAECOO 7.

The JAECOO 7 is available from £30,115 OTR**, with the JAECOO 7 SHS priced from £35,165 OTR**. The recently launched JAECOO 5 is available to order now from £24,505 OTR**, alongside the pure electric JAECOO E5 from £27,505 OTR**.

Supporting this growth is an 81-strong and expanding UK dealer network, ensuring nationwide coverage and robust aftersales support. Customers benefit from a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first) and RAC home start cover as standard.

* SMMT, smmt.co.uk/vehicle-data/car-registrations

** All prices quoted are correct at time of writing, October 2025