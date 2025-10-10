From Yorkshire workshops to New York racetracks: Twisted goes global

Following growth into Japan and decades of craftsmanship, Twisted launches its official US presence

First international showcase of the TBug, Twisted’s new Baja-inspired build

Curated lineup of iconic vehicles on show at Monticello Motor Club

Thirsk, Yorkshire – 6th October 2025 – From the dales of Yorkshire to the circuits of New York: British automotive icon Twisted has officially arrived in America.

The move marks the next stage in Twisted’s global expansion, following the opening of a flagship three-storey showroom in Yokohama, Japan, in September 2025 and the addition of the Baja Bug–inspired TBug to the product range earlier this year.

Founded in North Yorkshire in 2000, Twisted has built an international reputation for reimagining and refining the classic Land Rover Defender. Each vehicle is stripped back and rebuilt by hand, combining rugged British engineering with bespoke craftsmanship and modern performance. Only a small number are produced each year, making every Twisted build a rare and collectable vehicle. Builds typically range from £180k to £320k.

Now, Twisted begins its American story in partnership with Monticello Motor Club (MMC), the world’s premier automotive country club. Nestled in New York’s Catskill Mountains, MMC will host Twisted’s first US showcase on Saturday 11th October, coinciding with the club’s final race meet of the season.

Guests will have the opportunity to watch trackside action on MMC’s legendary 3.6-mile, 20-turn circuit, designed in collaboration with Brian Redman and Bruce Hawkins. The showcase will feature a curated Twisted line-up, including a T110 TV8 double cab, a Series III 109”, the TD5 Revival T110 and T130, plus the international debut of the TBug, which is inspired by the classic Baja Bug and engineered to deliver twice the power of the original, with performance suspension to match.

Guests will also enjoy exclusive drives through the scenic Catskill region, before concluding the day with Yorkshire hospitality, complete with roast beef and Yorkshire puddings.

“This is the most significant chapter in our 25-year story,” said Charles Fawcett, Founder of Twisted. “America has always loved the Defender, but this is the first chance to experience it the Twisted way. Monticello Motor Club is the perfect place to begin that journey.”

Jonathan Wilson, Director of Twisted and US-based MMC member, added: “As Twisted takes root in America, our goal is to build a strong community of enthusiasts, adventurers, and collectors across North America. As luxury carmakers explore lifestyle-driven experiences rather than just product launches, Twisted joins the likes of Aston Martin and Lotus in expanding into the US market. This is just the beginning.”

Twisted’s arrival in the US places it alongside a wave of British luxury exports making an impact overseas, from perfumery houses like Penhaligon’s to bespoke tailors like Thom Sweeney.

Charles Fawcett concluded, “With expansion into Japan and now America, Twisted is cementing its position as a global luxury automotive brand, while staying true to our philosophy: stay anti-ordinary.”