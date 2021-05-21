John Cooper Clarke has announced the full list of rescheduled shows for his ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ UK tour which will now take place between June 2021 and April 2022. Due to high demand four new dates have also been added at Bedford Corn Exchange on 24th November 2021, Nottingham Playhouse on 26th November 2021, Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion on 16th March 2022 and Cambridge Corn Exchange on 1st April 2022. Tickets bought for the original dates will still be valid, all tickets are on sale now and available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk www.johncooperclarke.com John Cooper Clarke, also known as the Bard of Salford, is a phenomenon: Poet Laureate of Punk, rock star, fashion icon, TV and radio presenter, social and cultural commentator – he’s one of Britain’s most beloved and influential writers and performers. John’s new memoir ‘I Wanna Be Yours’, was released in the UK on 15th October 2021 by Picador. The book explores his extraordinary life, filled with remarkable personalities: from Nico to Chuck Berry; Bernard Manning to Linton Kwesi Johnson; Elvis Costello to Gregory Corso; Mark E. Smith to Gil Scott Heron and Joe Strummer and on to more recent fans and collaborators like Alex Turner, Plan B and Guy Garvey. Interspersed with stories of his rock and roll and performing career, John also reveals his mind-boggling encyclopaedic take on popular culture over the centuries: from Baudelaire and Edgar Allan Poe, to Pop Art, pop music, the movies, fashion, football and show business – with more than a few laughs along the way. John’s new show is a breath-taking showcase of poetry and spoken work, sharing stories from his incredible life and hugely successful career. JCC will take you on an incredible journey with pieces from the new book as well as his usual musings, off the wall chat, riffs, gags and wicked humour.



‘I WANNA BE YOURS’ 202 1 – 2022 UK TOUR



2021;



24 June Sevenoaks The Stag

27 June Stratford Playhouse

29 June Lancaster Grand Theatre

01 July Ilkley King’s Hall

04 July Lincoln The Engine Shed

05 July Whitley Bay Playhouse

10 July Halifax Victoria Theatre

11 July Lytham St Anne’s Lowther Pavilion

06 October Frome Cheese & Grain

07 October Exeter Corn Exchange

17 October Glasgow City Halls

30 October Oxford New Theatre

04 November Wimborne The Tivoli

06 November Hereford Shire Hall

12 November Chester The Storyhouse (as part of the Chester Literature Festival)

23 November Hull City Hall

24 November Bedford Corn Exchange

26 November Nottingham Playhouse



2022:



16 March Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion (new show)

18 March Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall

20 March Birmingham Town Hall

14 March Leeds O2 Academy (change of venue)

30 March Brighton Dome

01 April Cambridge Corn Exchange (new show)

07 April Southend Palace Theatre

08 April London Eventim Apollo

12 April Leicester De Montfort Hall

13 April Manchester Bridgewater Hall

16 April Edinburgh Queens Hall

22 April Southampton O2 Guildhall

30 April Gateshead Sage



Tickets are on sale now and available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk www.johncooperclarke.com . ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ is available now from www.waterstones.com