JOHN COOPER CLARKE
ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED DATES
 
‘I WANNA BE YOURS’ 2021-2022 UK TOUR
 
NEW DATES ADDED IN BEDFORD, NOTTINGHAM, BEXHILL & CAMBRIDGE
 
ORIGINAL TICKETS REMAIN VALID FOR RESCHEDULED SHOWS

John Cooper Clarke has announced the full list of rescheduled shows for his ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ UK tour which will now take place between June 2021 and April 2022. Due to high demand four new dates have also been added at Bedford Corn Exchange on 24th November 2021, Nottingham Playhouse on 26th November 2021, Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion on 16th March 2022 and Cambridge Corn Exchange on 1st April 2022.

Tickets bought for the original dates will still be valid, all tickets are on sale now and available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk www.johncooperclarke.com

John Cooper Clarke, also known as the Bard of Salford, is a phenomenon: Poet Laureate of Punk, rock star, fashion icon, TV and radio presenter, social and cultural commentator – he’s one of Britain’s most beloved and influential writers and performers.

John’s new memoir ‘I Wanna Be Yours’, was released in the UK on 15th October 2021 by Picador. The book explores his extraordinary life, filled with remarkable personalities: from Nico to Chuck Berry; Bernard Manning to Linton Kwesi Johnson; Elvis Costello to Gregory Corso; Mark E. Smith to Gil Scott Heron and Joe Strummer and on to more recent fans and collaborators like Alex Turner, Plan B and Guy Garvey. Interspersed with stories of his rock and roll and performing career, John also reveals his mind-boggling encyclopaedic take on popular culture over the centuries: from Baudelaire and Edgar Allan Poe, to Pop Art, pop music, the movies, fashion, football and show business – with more than a few laughs along the way.

John’s new show is a breath-taking showcase of poetry and spoken work, sharing stories from his incredible life and hugely successful career. JCC will take you on an incredible journey with pieces from the new book as well as his usual musings, off the wall chat, riffs, gags and wicked humour. 
 
‘I WANNA BE YOURS’ 2021 – 2022 UK TOUR
 
2021;
 
24        June                Sevenoaks The Stag
27        June                Stratford Playhouse
29        June                Lancaster Grand Theatre
01        July                 Ilkley King’s Hall
04        July                 Lincoln The Engine Shed
05        July                 Whitley Bay Playhouse
10        July                 Halifax Victoria Theatre
11        July                 Lytham St Anne’s Lowther Pavilion
06        October          Frome Cheese & Grain
07        October          Exeter Corn Exchange
17        October          Glasgow City Halls
30        October          Oxford New Theatre
04        November      Wimborne The Tivoli
06        November      Hereford Shire Hall
12        November      Chester The Storyhouse (as part of the Chester Literature Festival)
23        November      Hull City Hall
24        November      Bedford Corn Exchange
26        November      Nottingham Playhouse
 
2022:
 
16        March              Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion                (new show)
18        March              Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall 
20        March              Birmingham Town Hall
14        March              Leeds O2 Academy                           (change of venue)
30        March              Brighton Dome
01        April                 Cambridge Corn Exchange                (new show)
07        April                 Southend Palace Theatre
08        April                 London Eventim Apollo
12        April                 Leicester De Montfort Hall
13        April                 Manchester Bridgewater Hall
16        April                 Edinburgh Queens Hall
22        April                 Southampton O2 Guildhall
30        April                 Gateshead Sage
 
Tickets are on sale now and available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk www.johncooperclarke.com.

‘I Wanna Be Yours’ is available now from www.waterstones.com