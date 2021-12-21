Every new year provides a chance to reflect, and for many, getting a healthier balance between work and life is a priority resolution. So start your 2022 off right by planning a few moments of creativity from day one!

Creativity and mindfulness go hand in hand, and The January Challenge, from arts organisation 64 Million Artists, now in its ninth year, offers 31 chances to get involved in an accessible creative challenge, making a positive difference to your life in 2022.

Sign up by January 1st to receive a daily email throughout the month, with a free, fun, and speedy creative challenge suitable for all the family. Challenges have been designed by people from across the UK who submitted their ideas, as well as collaborators including Rotherham United Community Sports Trust, chef Zoe Adjonyoh, signsong rapper SignKid, writer and performer Travis Alabanza, Derek Owusu, also a writer, and music collective Steam Down.

More than 50,000 people took part in the initiative in 2021, taking inspiration from ideas and prompts including creating a self-portrait from household items, collaging a view from a window, and writing a poem inspired by a single word.

Jo Hunter, founder of 64 Million Artists said: “Since it began in 2013, The January Challenge has had a real sense of community, because it’s been built by the people taking part sharing their creations and encouraging one another.

“Not only that, but the challenge gives everyone a brief but vital moment each day to take time out and focus on something new, creative and fun.”

This year, there are three themed programmes to choose from:

We are Human – 31 challenges to explore the senses, the natural world and what makes us human.

– 31 challenges to explore the senses, the natural world and what makes us human. We are Culture – 31 challenges to explore our identities, cultures and communities

– 31 challenges to explore our identities, cultures and communities We are Connected– 31 challenges to explore what happens when we create together

Jo added: “Challenges are designed to be accessible to everybody, taking no more than five minutes each and using only materials you’re likely to find in your home or workplace.

“As well as the daily email, you can follow along on social media using the hashtag #TheJanuaryChallenge.”

The January Challenge by 64 Million Artists runs from 1 – 31 January 2022, and more information can be found at 64millionartists.com/thejanuarychallenge.