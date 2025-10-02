Mazda CX-80 named Diesel and EcoCar Magazine 2025 Car of the Year

The Mazda CX-80 e-Skyactiv D has come out on top of the 2025 Diesel Car Magazine Diesel Top 50.

It was named Best Diesel Seven-Seat SUV and Car of the Year in the leading title’s annual Top 50.

Powered by the same engine, the Mazda CX-60 finished in 7th place and was named Best Large SUV.

The Mazda CX-80 has been named 2025 Car of the Year by Diesel and EcoCar Magazine – topping their 2025 Diesel Top 50 ranking. In addition, the Mazda CX-60 ranked seventh and was named Best Large Diesel SUV. Both cars share the same advanced in-line six-cylinder 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv D diesel engine, with the Mazda CX-80 exclusively matched to all-wheel drive and a 254ps output, while the Mazda CX-60 is also offered with rear-wheel drive 200ps output in Exclusive-Line trim.

Featuring a highly innovative, advanced combustion technology: Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition (DCPCI) – the award-winning e-Skyactiv D engine delivers high engine efficiency, low emissions and frugal fuel economy, ensuring the CX-80 has class leading environmental credentials.

The e-Skyactiv D powertrain also features M Hybrid Boost – Mazda’s 48V Mild Hybrid System, which enables high output combined with excellent fuel economy. Combining the two technologies of hybrid and DCPCI advanced combustion contributes significantly to the CX-80’s outstanding driving range, great driving feel, low fuel consumption and class leading emissions. With 254ps at 3,750rpm and maximum torque of 550Nm at 1,500-2,400 rpm, performance and towing ability is key to the CX-80’s appeal.

Commenting on the Mazda CX-80’s Car of the Year title, Diesel and EcoCar Magazine Editor, Ian Robertson, said: “Mazda has pulled off something remarkable with the CX-80, its first entry in the large seven-seat SUV class, delivers a new benchmark for space, refinement and long-distance comfort amongst diesel SUVs. Under the bonnet the creamy six-cylinder 3.3-litre engine is paired with mild-hybrid, plus with the reassurance of four-wheel drive, the CX-80 feels muscular and effortless whether you’re tackling the open road or urban life.

Adding, “the cabin oozes quality, with finely crafted materials and intuitive controls, while the third row offers enough space for adults. It’s a true family flagship that balances six or seven-seat practicality with desirability”.

Coming in seventh place in the Diesel Top 50 ranking and taking the Large SUV of the Year accolade, the Mazda CX-60 also starred in this year’s awards. “Mazda’s push into the premium sector continues with the CX-60, which impressed us all over again this year”, said, Ian Robertson.

Adding, “as in the CX-80, the straight-six e-Skyactiv D engine is a masterpiece, blending brawn with refinement and CX-60 customers can choose 200ps rear-wheel drive or 254ps all-wheel drive, both offering smooth and confident progress. Inside, the CX-60 is one of the best-built SUVs we’ve tested, with simple ergonomics and stunning materials. It’s a driver’s choice in a class dominated by badge snobbery.”

Featuring three-row seating the CX-80 is the most spacious SUV ever offered by Mazda in Europe and with its high-quality cabin, technically advanced drivetrains and elegant design is created to challenge established premium brands in the European market. Dimensionally, the Mazda CX-80 sees the wheelbase grow by 250mm compared to the CX-60 to deliver the space needed for a practical three-row interior. Furthermore, to ensure passenger comfort, the CX-80 is 26mm taller than the CX-60. However, with an identical width to the CX-60, the CX-80 retains familiar styling and nose on profile of its smaller sibling.

Offered in the UK across five highly specified grades: Exclusive-Line, Homura, Takumi, Homura Plus and Takumi Plus with option packs to allow customers to tailor their seat layouts and equipment, the CX-80 delivers maximum customer choice. Especially as there’s a choice of three middle row configurations: a three-person bench seat, two captain’s seats with a walk-through space or two captain’s seats with a fixed centre console. The seven-seat layout with the middle row-bench is standard, while the two different six seat layout configurations are optional.

The Mazda CX-80 also sees the introduction of two new Mazda paint colours to the UK market: Artisan Red and Melting Copper. Like the ever-popular Soul Red Crystal colour, Artisan Red is another colour created with Mazda’s Taku