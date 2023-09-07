Kingsmere Finance Directors Expands in Response to Growing Demand

A successful outsourced financial director firm, Kingsmere Financial Directors, is expanding its headcount and offer to fulfil growing demand for businesses’ needs for financial intelligence.

Founded by Geoff Maclauchlan, Kingsmere Finance Directors delivers outsourced Finance Director support to a wide range of growing businesses, and to achieve the firm’s own growth ambitions, Geoff has joined forces with four other established FDs to expand the expert team.

Kingsmere has been giving high-level strategic financial and operational planning and management guidance to businesses for over 10 years, in turn, providing them with the tools to increase their financial stability, efficiency, and profitability. Increasing demand from businesses for an outsourced, part-time or ‘fractional’ FD resource prompted Geoff to develop the Kingsmere team by introducing four additional FDs – Bob Evans, Harriet King, Steven Jones, and Alister Brown, each of whom bring impressive track records and client portfolios with them. The team will also be supported internally by Finance Manager, Nina Evans.

As well as increasing capacity and scope for clients, the expanded team provides a greater resource for banks, accountants, lawyers and other professional advisers to access when signposting businesses.

Commenting on the new-look Kingsmere Financial Directors, Founder Geoff Maclauchlan commented:

“This is a really exciting time for Kingsmere and, after some years of uncertainty across the business landscape, it is encouraging to see the brand grow and evolve and be able to fill the high-level financial expertise gap that so many businesses are starting to realise they’re missing. The combination of the wider team’s backgrounds and expertise means that Kingsmere clients will benefit from a real breadth and depth of expertise, with a much more cost-effective and time-efficient solution than hiring a full-time in-house Financial Director.”

As part of Kingsmere’s ongoing growth ambitions, Geoff and the team are on the lookout for like-minded FDs seeking a flexible, varied and impactful working life, as well as more junior support roles for activities such as management account production and bookkeeping. For more information, visit www.kfdl.co.uk.

