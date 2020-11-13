BEARS, jumper, shawls, and knitted dolls are among the items donated to a Peterlee care home by a knitting initiative.

Knit for Peace UK donated the gifts to Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, on Manor Way, bringing smiles to the elderly residents.

Derek Bestford, 57, received a snug blue jumper, and Janet Clarke, 57, was happy to cuddle a rainbow coloured bear and two knitted dolls while staying cosy under a warm shawl.

Margaret Barresford, 76, was also happy to receive a bright yellow bear with a multicoloured bow tie, which matched a shawl also gifted to the residents.

Dawn Minto, activities coordinator at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, said: “The donations have gone down a treat and have brought so many smiles and interaction with the residents.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to Knit for Peace UK for thinking of us. Hopefully we will be able to contribute to the charity’s good work in future by knitting a few items ourselves and donating them to others in need.”

Knit for Peace UK is a Charities Advisory Trust initiative that promotes knitting as a fun and therapeutic activity while also distributing hand knitted items from its 20,000 volunteer knitters.

Dame Hilary Blume, the founder and director of the Charities Advisory Trust, said: “Here at Knit for Peace we believe that knitting (and crochet) is good for people. As well as being fun and therapeutic, knitting brings people together and gives a way of helping others in need, providing benefits to both the knitter and the recipient.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been able to send yarn and needles to care homes, homeless hostels, mental health charities, community groups, and those isolated at home.

“We have also been distributing hand knitted items to those in need; the knitting was donated by our 20,000 volunteer knitters. To learn more about Knit for Peace and support our work visit our web site – knitforpeace.org.uk.”