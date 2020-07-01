Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V. today announced that the PC Engine Core Grafx mini – a compact version of the classic 1987 console featuring 57 games – is now shipping to all customers.
The console is available exclusively on Amazon for £99.99 / €109.99 RRP.
A diverse range of classic and obscure titles spanning the regional TurboGrafx-16 and PC Engine libraries are available on the PC Engine Core Grafx mini, including R-Type, Bomberman ’93, Space Harrier and Hideo Kojima’s Snatcher.
PC Engine Core Grafx mini is available in select European countries. Two additional regional variants – the TurboGrafx-16 mini in North America and PC Engine mini in Japan – are also available, reflecting the console’s original releases.
The original consoles were well-known for introducing several historical firsts, including being the first console with a CD-ROM add-on and the first console to offer multi-tap support for up to five players. More than that however, the consoles became a collector’s favourite thanks to their quality game line-up; many of which are included in this re-release.
Reviews have described the PC Engine Core Grafx mini as a “great retro console” (Express.co.uk) that is “like unlocking a secret gaming history” (GAMINGbible). There’s also been hefty praise for its library of games, describing them “excellent translations of the console’s best titles” (The Guardian).
To see the console and its games in action, check out the PC Engine Core Grafx mini features video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zm-N3oOio4w
Optional peripherals are also available to order for the PC Engine Core Grafx mini. For the latest information on shipping timing, please check their pages on Amazon.
- Turbo Controller for Core Grafx mini, a controller with an automatic shooting function
- Multi Tap for Core Grafx mini, which enables up to five-player multiplayer
The line-up includes 25 games from the Western TurboGrafx-16 library:
|Air Zonk
|Lords Of Thunder
|Psychosis
|Alien Crush
|Military Madness (Nectaris)
|R-Type
|Blazing Lazers
|Moto Roader
|Soldier Blade
|Bomberman ‘93
|Neutopia
|Space Harrier
|Bonk’s Revenge
|Neutopia II
|Splatterhouse
|Cadash
|New Adventure Island
|Victory Run
|Chew-Man-Fu
|Ninja Spirit
|Ys Book I&I
|Dungeon Explorer
|Parasol Stars
|J.J. & Jeff
|Power Golf
Additionally, the console comes with 32 PC Engine titles in their original Japanese language.
|Akumajō Dracula X: Chi No Rondo
(Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood)
|Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire
|Snatcher
|Aldynes
|Gradius (Nemesis)
|Spriggan Mark 2
|Appare! Gateball
|Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō (Nemesis II)
|Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier)
|Bomberman ‘94
|Jaseiken Necromancer
|Super Darius
|Bomberman Panic Bomber
|Nectaris (Military Madness)
|Super Momotarō Dentetsu II
|Chō Aniki
|Neutopia
|Super Star Soldier
|Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts)
|Neutopia II
|The Genji and the Heike Clans
|DRAGON SPIRIT
|Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)
|The Kung Fu (China Warrior)
|Dungeon Explorer
|PC-Genjin (Bonk)
|The Legend of Valkyrie
|Fantasy Zone
|Salamander
|Ys I&II
|Galaga ’88
|Seirei Senshi Spriggan
For more information, please visit us at: https://www.konami.com/games/pcemini/
For assets, visit: https://konami-assets.com/.