Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V. today announced that the PC Engine Core Grafx mini – a compact version of the classic 1987 console featuring 57 games – is now shipping to all customers.

The console is available exclusively on Amazon for £99.99 / €109.99 RRP.

A diverse range of classic and obscure titles spanning the regional TurboGrafx-16 and PC Engine libraries are available on the PC Engine Core Grafx mini, including R-Type, Bomberman ’93, Space Harrier and Hideo Kojima’s Snatcher.

PC Engine Core Grafx mini is available in select European countries. Two additional regional variants – the TurboGrafx-16 mini in North America and PC Engine mini in Japan – are also available, reflecting the console’s original releases.

The original consoles were well-known for introducing several historical firsts, including being the first console with a CD-ROM add-on and the first console to offer multi-tap support for up to five players. More than that however, the consoles became a collector’s favourite thanks to their quality game line-up; many of which are included in this re-release.

Reviews have described the PC Engine Core Grafx mini as a “great retro console” (Express.co.uk) that is “like unlocking a secret gaming history” (GAMINGbible). There’s also been hefty praise for its library of games, describing them “excellent translations of the console’s best titles” (The Guardian).

To see the console and its games in action, check out the PC Engine Core Grafx mini features video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zm-N3oOio4w

Optional peripherals are also available to order for the PC Engine Core Grafx mini. For the latest information on shipping timing, please check their pages on Amazon.

Turbo Controller for Core Grafx mini , a controller with an automatic shooting function

, a controller with an automatic shooting function Multi Tap for Core Grafx mini, which enables up to five-player multiplayer

The line-up includes 25 games from the Western TurboGrafx-16 library:

Air Zonk Lords Of Thunder Psychosis Alien Crush Military Madness (Nectaris) R-Type Blazing Lazers Moto Roader Soldier Blade Bomberman ‘93 Neutopia Space Harrier Bonk’s Revenge Neutopia II Splatterhouse Cadash New Adventure Island Victory Run Chew-Man-Fu Ninja Spirit Ys Book I&I Dungeon Explorer Parasol Stars J.J. & Jeff Power Golf

Additionally, the console comes with 32 PC Engine titles in their original Japanese language.

Akumajō Dracula X: Chi No Rondo

(Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood) Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire Snatcher Aldynes Gradius (Nemesis) Spriggan Mark 2 Appare! Gateball Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō (Nemesis II) Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier) Bomberman ‘94 Jaseiken Necromancer Super Darius Bomberman Panic Bomber Nectaris (Military Madness) Super Momotarō Dentetsu II Chō Aniki Neutopia Super Star Soldier Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts) Neutopia II The Genji and the Heike Clans DRAGON SPIRIT Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden) The Kung Fu (China Warrior) Dungeon Explorer PC-Genjin (Bonk) The Legend of Valkyrie Fantasy Zone Salamander Ys I&II Galaga ’88 Seirei Senshi Spriggan

For more information, please visit us at: https://www.konami.com/games/pcemini/

