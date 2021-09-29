Lamborghini London, operated by the H.R. Owen Group, has handed over the 15,000th Urus built to its new owner

Finished in a new Grigio Keres Matt grey paint with Verde Scandal details, it borrows from the latest Graphite Capsule finishes

The Lamborghini Urus, powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 650hp, is one of the fastest Super SUVs in the world, able to accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.6s

H.R. Owen – one of the world’s leading luxury automotive dealer groups – operates Lamborghini showrooms in London, Pangbourne, Manchester and Hatfield

16 August, 2021: In late July, Lamborghini announced it had produced the 15,000th example of its Urus Super SUV since it launched in 2019. Now, just a few weeks later Lamborghini London – a part of the H.R. Owen Group – has delivered the very special Urus to its new owner.

Wearing chassis number 15,000, this Urus is a Graphite Capsule edition wearing a combination of Grigio Keres Matt grey and Verde Scandal. These vibrant, gloss-finish colors bring sharp contrast to specific exterior details, accentuated by the gloss black rear diffusor and 23-inch Taigete rims.

The Urus Graphite Capsule’s two-tone interior is here finished in Nero Ade and Verde Scandal, bringing the owner’s personal style sharply into focus with the perforated and ventilated Alcantara® seats, the signature hexagonal Q-citura stitching, the embroidered logo, plus the matte-finish carbon fiber inserts and the black anodized aluminum details.

The Urus features a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp at 6,000 rpm and 850Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm. Capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds, 0-124mph in 12.8 seconds and with a top speed of 190mph it is one of the fastest SUVs in the world.

Ahead of being delivered to its new owner, the 15,000th Urus embarked on a celebratory night-time tour of London, taking in the sights just a stone’s throw from Lamborghini London’s showroom.

Lamborghini London is one of four H.R. Owen Lamborghini showrooms; London, Pangbourne, Manchester and Hatfield. Each delivers the world-class service and sales that are hallmarks of the Lamborghini and H.R. Owen brands. Lamborghini London has consistently been the UK’s most successful Lamborghini showroom by numbers since it opened in 1999.