Le Mans 30th anniversary project by Lanzante to wear 95-59 name

18 June 2025. Exactly 30 years since the Lanzante-run McLaren F1 GTR took victory at the fabled 24 Hours of Le Mans. To honour this achievement, Lanzante has confirmed its new limited production-run project will wear the name 95-59.

95-59

Noun

/ nine-ty five // fif-ty nine /

The year Lanzante won the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans // The race number of the winning car.

As a development of the codename for the programme, 95-59 neatly and concisely explains the story of where this latest Lanzante project has stemmed from. It summarises the heritage of Lanzante. This confirmation follows discussions and feedback from a select group of trusted clients, who have had access to the car during its development ahead of its global reveal next month.

As a genuine three-seater, with the driver at the centre of the action, 95-59 is the distillation of everything learnt and experienced by Lanzante over three decades of road converting, racing, developing, building and engineering some of the world’s most iconic vehicles for discerning clients. With this expertise, 95-59 is being engineered to deliver the most immersive and engaging experience for the driver and two passengers, whilst capable of carrying luggage and extended cruising range, ensuring its useability and versatility beyond the track.

Production of the Lanzante 95-59 will be limited to just 59 examples globally.

This exciting new chapter for Lanzante will be revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed, with the covers scheduled to come off the 95-59 at 11.00am BST, Thursday 10 July 2025.

