One of the North East’s fastest-growing law firms has doubled in size following its first acquisition.

Grey-Smith Legal, which is based in Saltburn, North Yorkshire, specialises in residential and commercial conveyancing, opened in 2021 and has since gone on to open a further office in Spennymoor.

Grey-Smith Legal has now acquired 25-year-old Cochrane’s Law Firm, which serves the Stockton region, taking on its 15 members of staff.

Dale Smith, Founder and Director of Grey-Smith Legal, said: “We have grown quickly since opening the doors to clients in early 2021, and the acquisition of Cochrane’s Law Firm is a proud moment in our journey so far.

“Jim Cochrane and his team bring vast amounts of knowledge and experience, which will greatly support the growth and development of these two brands in the years ahead.

“It has always been our ambition to be one of the North East’s leading law firms in relation to conveyancing and private client work, and our focus on providing an exceptional client service will remain as our core ambition.”

As well as retaining all employees, Grey-Smith Legal will also take on the two Cochrane’s offices in Stockton and Billingham to ensure continuity of service for clients and staff.

Jim Cochrane, Founder and Director of Cochrane’s, said: “Our two firms are similar in size and make-up, so it made sense to come together to create a larger firm, able to provide a comprehensive legal service to local communities as well as further afield.

“My staff and I are looking forward to working with the Grey-Smith team and feel that exciting times are ahead with the extra manpower, skills and investment that this deal will bring.”

Grey-Smith Legal is expecting to see revenue in the next financial year exceed £2.5 million and will continue to grow its colleague base from 25 to 40 across the next 12 months.

Dale added: “As we continue to grow in the years ahead, we are keen to continue to attract, develop and retain the North East’s best talent, as well as providing opportunities for anyone looking to get started in the legal profession.”

Grey-Smith Legal is part of The SDDE Smith Group, a portfolio of property related businesses based in the North East, striving to push boundaries and support local communities to create better places to live, work and stay.

