LET THEM EAT CAKE AT THE BRIDGES…

SUNDERLAND’s shopping centre is getting behind one of the UK’s biggest fund raising events – which is delicious news for visitors.

Macmillan Cancer Support – which provides vital services to those dealing with cancer and their families – have raised millions over the years through their annual coffee morning event.

And this year they are being supported by the Bridges, which is running its own cake stand in the centre on Friday 29 September – the official date of the Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Staff at the centre are creating their own sweet treats which will go on sale in Central Square from 9am and will be on offer until they sell out.

And now the Bridges is hoping shoppers will get behind the fund raising efforts and buy from the stand.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, said the charity did fantastic work which is why she and the team wanted to support the day.

“Macmillan help so many people including many from Sunderland and the surrounding areas,” she said.

“The coffee mornings are a great and fun way that people can support this good cause and we wanted to get behind it.

“It was a great success last year which is why we were very happy to do it again.

“Everyone is very excited and can’t wait to show off their baking prowess!”

Macmillan is also encouraging people to hold fund raising coffee mornings or bake sales at other times, with the hope of beating last year’s total of more than £12m across the country.

The organisation also offers free coffee morning kits, which are available via their website at www.coffee.macmillan.org.uk

For further information about all events at the Bridges visit www.thebridges-shopping.com