Lionesses Euro 2025 Victory Parade: Full Guide to the Celebrations in London Today

Introduction

Today, Tuesday 29 July 2025, London is bursting with pride as England’s Lionesses celebrate their UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 victory with a spectacular trophy parade in the heart of the capital. Following their dramatic win over Spain in the final on Sunday, the nation has united once again to honour the trailblazing squad with a triumphant homecoming celebration.

This detailed guide covers everything fans need to know about the Lionesses Euro 2025 parade, including timings, locations, transport tips, and how to watch from home.

Why This Parade Matters

The 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro Final saw England defeat Spain 2-1 in Basel, Switzerland, thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Chloe Kelly—repeating her iconic moment from Euro 2022. With this win, the Lionesses have become back-to-back European champions, and the country is proudly celebrating their legacy.

The parade is not just a victory lap; it’s a powerful moment to:

Celebrate the team’s historic achievements

Acknowledge the progress of women’s football

Inspire young fans across the country

Parade Schedule and Key Timings

Event Time (BST) Event Opens to Public 11:30 AM Parade Starts from The Mall 12:10 PM Arrival at Victoria Memorial 12:30 PM (approx.) Speeches & Presentation 12:35–12:50 PM Event Ends 1:00 PM

📍 Location:

Start: The Mall, near Horse Guards Road

End & Ceremony: Queen Victoria Memorial, in front of Buckingham Palace

Thousands are expected to line The Mall, so early arrival is recommended for the best view.

Who Will Be There?

The parade features:

Full Lionesses squad , including captain Leah Williamson and standout stars Lauren James, Mary Earps, and Chloe Kelly.

England Head Coach Sarina Wiegman , widely credited with transforming the squad into a European powerhouse.

Special guests include members of the FA, youth teams, and surprise appearances from football legends and entertainers.

What to Expect from the Event

🎉 Open-Top Bus Parade

An open-top red bus carrying the squad will travel down The Mall as crowds cheer and wave flags. Players will lift the UEFA Euro 2025 trophy, sign autographs, and interact with fans as music blares from the bus.

🎤 Live Speeches & Entertainment

Upon arriving at Buckingham Palace, the players will be welcomed onto a temporary stage for:

Captain’s Speech

Coach’s Tribute

Player shout-outs and interviews

The ceremony is set to be hosted by a leading BBC presenter and will feature live music from UK female artists celebrating women in sport.

How to Watch the Lionesses Parade Live

If you can’t attend in person, don’t worry—you can enjoy the full spectacle on TV and online.

📺 TV Coverage:

BBC One – Live from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

ITV1 – Simulcast with expert panel and fan reactions

Sky Sports News – Continuous updates and analysis

📱 Online and Social Media:

YouTube : England Football Channel livestream

X (formerly Twitter) : @Lionesses and @EnglandFootball

Instagram Stories : Behind-the-scenes from the bus and stage

Facebook Live: Comments and reactions during the broadcast

Travel Information: Getting to the Parade

🚇 Nearest London Underground Stations:

Green Park (Victoria, Jubilee, Piccadilly lines)

Piccadilly Circus

Victoria Station

Charing Cross

Westminster

Expect delays and busy platforms between 10:30 AM and 2:00 PM, especially on the Jubilee and Victoria lines.

🚶 Walking Tips:

Enter The Mall from St James’s Park or Admiralty Arch .

Queen Victoria Memorial area may close when full, so aim to be there by 11:00 AM if you want a good view.

🚗 Road Closures:

Roads around St James’s Park and The Mall will close from 07:00 AM to 6:00 PM .

No parking will be allowed; public transport is essential.

Accessibility and Safety

The FA and City of London have ensured the event is as inclusive as possible.

♿ Accessibility:

Step-free access at Victoria, Westminster, and Green Park

Dedicated viewing areas near the stage for wheelchair users

Accessible toilets available near Green Park and St James’s Park

🚫 What Not to Bring:

Alcohol, flares, drones, glass bottles, tents, chairs, or BBQs

Large flags or poles (can obstruct views)

✅ What to Bring:

Small flags, banners, whistles, reusable water bottles

Sunscreen or raincoat (weather-dependent)

Fully charged phone or power bank

Weather Forecast for London on Parade Day

According to the Met Office forecast for 29 July 2025:

Midday Temp: 21°C

Cloud Cover: Partly cloudy with sunny spells

Chance of Rain: 10%

Wind: Light breeze

A perfect day for outdoor celebration—light layers, hats, and sunglasses recommended.

What Makes the Lionesses’ 2025 Win So Special?

After their Euro 2022 triumph at Wembley, expectations were sky-high for 2025. Despite injuries to key players during the tournament, England’s women remained composed, disciplined, and fiercely determined.

Highlights of their journey:

Group Stage: Unbeaten with wins over Sweden and France

Quarter-Finals: A gritty 1-0 win over Germany

Semi-Finals: Defeated the Netherlands in extra time

Final: A 2-1 comeback victory over Spain

This year’s success confirms the Lionesses’ place at the top of European football and furthers their legacy of inspiring change.

The Growth of Women’s Football in England

Since their Euro 2022 win, the Lionesses have sparked enormous growth in:

Grassroots participation

WSL viewership

Merchandise sales

School girls’ football funding

The FA expects another surge in girls joining clubs and academies following today’s parade. Schools across the UK have pledged to hold assemblies and watch parties to mark the occasion.

Reactions from Around the UK

“It’s a glorious day for football, for women, and for England.” – Prime Minister Keir Starmer

“What these women have done is historic. It means everything to see our daughters grow up with heroes like them.” – Alex Scott, BBC pundit

“I cried when the final whistle blew. The parade will be electric!” – Jodie, fan from Birmingham

Fans from all over the country—from Newcastle to Southampton—have journeyed to London to show support.

What Happens After the Parade?

📆 Upcoming Highlights for the Lionesses:

September 2025: Start of FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

November 2025: Friendly at Old Trafford vs USA

December 2025: Final celebrations at Wembley Stadium during FA Awards

Today marks the beginning of a new era—but the celebrations are far from over.

How to Continue Supporting the Lionesses

Even after the confetti clears, you can show your support by:

Watching and attending Women’s Super League (WSL) matches

Following players and clubs on social media

Volunteering or donating to grassroots football organisations

Encouraging girls in your community to play and dream big

Final Thoughts

The Lionesses Euro 2025 parade is more than a celebration—it’s a statement of how far the game has come. As the red bus rolls down The Mall and a sea of England flags waves beneath the London sky, the message is clear:

The Lionesses have arrived—and they’re here to stay.

So whether you’re lining the streets of London or tuning in from home, join the millions celebrating these modern-day legends. Football may have come home in 2022—but in 2025, it’s staying put.