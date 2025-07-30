UK Weather Forecast for Wednesday 30 July 2025: Showers, Sunshine, and Seasonal Temperatures

As summer begins its slow transition into August, Wednesday, 30 July 2025, offers a classic example of the UK’s varied climate. The day is expected to bring a mix of cloudy skies, isolated showers, and mild warmth, depending on your location. While southern parts of the UK could see highs around 24–26°C, northern and western regions such as Scotland may experience periods of rain and slightly cooler conditions.

🌍 National Weather Overview – 30 July 2025

Weather conditions across the UK on Wednesday will be shaped by a south-westerly airflow, carrying moisture-laden clouds over parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, while southern and central England enjoy brighter and warmer spells. Some intermittent showers are likely in both Edinburgh and parts of Wales, while London and the South East will see warm, overcast conditions with limited rain.

Quick Summary:

Temperature range : 14°C to 26°C

Rain risk : Medium in northern and western regions, low in the southeast

Winds : Light to moderate south-westerlies

UV Index : Moderate

Sunrise: 05:20 AM | Sunset: 08:53 PM

🌦️ Regional Weather Breakdown

🔹 London and South East England

London and the wider South East will experience a warm but mostly cloudy day, with temperatures climbing steadily throughout the afternoon.

Forecast Summary:

Morning (5–9 AM) : Intermittent cloud, mild temperatures around 16–18°C

Midday (12 PM) : Cloudy, 21°C

Afternoon (3–5 PM) : Chance of light showers, temperatures peaking at 24–26°C

Evening (6–9 PM): Cloudy but dry, cooling to around 21°C

Notes:

A brief shower may occur around 4 PM , but it’s unlikely to disrupt most outdoor activities.

Humidity could make it feel warmer than the thermometer suggests.

Commuters should prepare for a warm but manageable journey home.

🔹 South West England (Bristol, Devon, Cornwall)

The South West sees a more variable day, with overcast conditions early on and possible light coastal showers during the afternoon.

Forecast Summary:

Highs of 19–21°C

Breezy along coastal areas, especially Cornwall

Intermittent sunshine mid-morning before clouds roll back in

Evening remains mostly dry with mild temperatures

🔹 Midlands (Birmingham, Leicester, Nottingham)

A relatively calm day for the Midlands, with a dry forecast and gradual warming throughout the day.

Forecast Summary:

Morning : Mostly cloudy with occasional bright spells, 15–17°C

Afternoon : Highs around 21–23°C

Evening: Light breeze, partly cloudy, cooling to 18°C

This is a great day for outdoor plans, particularly in Leicestershire and Warwickshire, where clouds may break more frequently.

🔹 North West England (Manchester, Liverpool, Cumbria)

Clouds dominate the morning in the North West, but light rain is expected in the afternoon, particularly in Cumbria and inland areas.

Forecast Summary:

Morning : Overcast, 15–16°C

Afternoon : Showers expected between 2–4 PM, highs of 20°C

Evening: Cloudy with gradual clearing after sunset

Carry light waterproofs if you’re in this area—rain won’t be heavy, but it may persist for an hour or two.

🔹 North East England (Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham)

A better picture for the North East, with fewer clouds and more sustained sunshine throughout the day.

Forecast Summary:

Morning : Partly sunny, 15°C

Afternoon : Highs around 21–22°C, minimal chance of rain

Evening: Mostly clear, ideal for outdoor dining or events

Expect a cool breeze along the coast, so bring a layer if you’re near the sea.

🔹 Wales (Cardiff, Snowdonia, Swansea)

Wales will be overcast for most of the day, particularly in western parts, with rainfall most likely in the late morning or early afternoon.

Forecast Summary:

Morning : Cloudy with chance of drizzle in Snowdonia

Afternoon : Showers likely between 11 AM–3 PM, especially inland

Evening: Drier conditions return, cooling to 17°C

Travelers to Snowdonia or Brecon Beacons should prepare for slippery trails and reduced visibility at higher elevations.

🔹 Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow, Highlands)

Scotland will see the most unsettled conditions, with showers developing by late morning, particularly in Edinburgh and the Central Belt.

Edinburgh Forecast:

Morning (5–9 AM) : Intermittent clouds, cool at 14°C

Midday (12 PM) : Light showers begin, 17–18°C

Afternoon (3–5 PM) : Continued cloud cover, highs of 21–22°C

Evening: Cloudy with brief showers lingering into twilight

Highlands:

More persistent showers through the day

Cooler highs of 17–19°C

Stronger breezes on elevated routes

🔹 Northern Ireland (Belfast, Derry)

Similar to Scotland, Northern Ireland faces periods of light rain, particularly between 11 AM and 2 PM.

Forecast Summary:

Morning : Mostly cloudy, light wind

Afternoon : Intermittent showers

Highs: Around 19–20°C

Expect drier conditions by the evening, making it pleasant for a walk or evening drive.

📊 Regional Summary Table – 30 July 2025

Region Morning Afternoon Evening High / Low (°C) Rain Risk London Cloudy, 16–18°C Cloudy, up to 26°C Cloudy, 21°C 26 / 16 Low Edinburgh Cloudy, 14°C Showers, 22°C Light rain, 17°C 22 / 14 Medium Manchester Overcast, 15°C Showers, 20°C Drying, 17°C 20 / 15 Medium Cardiff Cloudy, 16°C Showers, 19°C Drier, 17°C 19 / 16 Medium Newcastle Partly sunny, 15°C Dry, 22°C Clear, 19°C 22 / 15 Low Birmingham Bright, 17°C Cloudy, 23°C Calm, 18°C 23 / 17 Low Belfast Cloudy, 15°C Light rain, 19°C Cloudy, 16°C 19 / 15 Medium

🌡️ Climate Context: What’s Typical for Late July?

July in the UK often delivers a mixture of warm, humid days with periodic rain, particularly in the north and west. On average, late July sees:

High temperatures of 21–24°C in England

Cooler highs of 17–20°C in Scotland

5–7 days of rain per month

Average rainfall of 40–70 mm, depending on region

The current week’s patterns reflect a shift in the jet stream, which has lowered temperatures since mid-July and brought unsettled air masses from the Atlantic (The Met Office, July 2025).

🌤️ What to Expect for the Week Ahead

The 30th of July may mark the beginning of a cooler and wetter end to the month, especially in the north and west. Looking ahead:

Thursday, 31 July : Warmer in the south again (up to 27°C), but showers remain likely in Scotland and Wales

Early August: A chance of high pressure building in southern and eastern England, potentially bringing dry and settled weather

✅ Top Tips for Wednesday 30 July 2025

Carry an umbrella or waterproof jacket if you’re in Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland

Plan outdoor activities earlier in the day if you’re in London or the South East to avoid possible showers later

Layer clothing to handle the variance between morning coolness and afternoon warmth

Check road conditions in wet regions like Cumbria, Snowdonia, and the Highlands if travelling

Enjoy the sunset—clouds may part enough across the UK for a golden hour around 8:30–9:00 PM

📌 Final Thoughts

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 is a day of contrast across the UK, with southern regions enjoying warm, mostly dry conditions, while the north and west contend with rain showers and cooler air. It’s not a washout by any means, but the need for flexibility is key.

While not as hot as earlier July weeks, today’s temperatures remain seasonally comfortable, making it a good opportunity to enjoy late-summer days—weather permitting.