Vehicle SMART, a vehicle cosmetic repair company based in Middlesbrough, Teesside fundraised a generous amount of money for PPE equipment donated to a local charity, Supportive.

Supportive is a North East based charity that supports the local community to achieve a greater quality of life for those at risk. From quality homecare, patient transport and volunteer transport, Supportive is a very proactive, non-profit organisation aiding those of all ages and backgrounds. The specialist car repair company raised a total sum of £1,080 whilst donating a used Volkswagen Fox into a raffle during a Supportive charity night event. The event was successful and the car subsequently went onto its new owner at the end of the evening.

However, this isn’t the only good deed the cosmetic car repair company has selflessly carried out. Vehicle SMART also went on to raise another £5,000 through a multitude of boxercise classes that were all held online by Vehicle SMART and Ste Dowling. All these classes were held during lockdown to help get people active whilst remaining indoors. Not only did this help to bring the community together, but it also allowed people to be fit and active 3 times a week. Around 20 people joined the classes each session and generously donated to the online fundraising link that was posted to the live feed.

The generosity of the car repair specialist has significantly allowed Supportive to provide quality PPE equipment to those that require it the most within the local community, allowing them to carry on with their day-to-day lives, safely. Director of Vehicle SMART, Chris Varney, a local businessman based in Teesside, went onto say: “I’m extremely proud to have raised this amount alongside my team. We’ve placed a massive emphasis on staying fit and healthy, especially now that mental health is more important than ever. We look forward to the next charity events within the back end of 2021 and into 2022“.