Maserati Corse announces Sparco X Maserati fan collection: the new collection dedicated to racing enthusiasts

Maserati Corse and Sparco have launched a new line of clothing and accessories,

to celebrate the Misano round of the GT2 European Series 2025.

Fans can now experience the Trident’s motorsport DNA, even away from the circuit.

Modena, 23 July 2025 – The collaboration between Maserati and Sparco continues, as part of Maserati Corse. The two brands, outstanding Italian undertakings in the world of performance and innovation, have launched the new “Sparco X Maserati fan collection” line of clothing and accessories, to convey the Trident’s competitive racing spirit even away from the track and into its fans’ everyday lives.

The collection is made foe fans and inspired by champions; there could be no better setting for its launch than the GT World Challenge 2025 stage at the Misano circuit, the perfect venue for the Trident’s “home race” as part of the GT2 European Series calendar, between the Maserati GT2s that have racked up successes and the MCXtrema that has captured the attention of all comers to the paddock.

The new capsule collection forms an integral part of the partnership launched last year, which has already led to the creation of the “Maserati Corse Replica” and “MCXtrema” Racing Kits, complete with suits, helmets, shoes, gloves and technical accessories.

Therefore, having kitted out drivers and teams, the two brands have now decided to involve the general public by creating the “Sparco X Maserati fan collection”, to transfer the spirit of the track into everyday life. Specifically, the new line offers distinctive and functional garments that adapt perfectly to every season: from blue and white T-shirts to blue and yellow sweatshirts, from the technical softshell jacket to the ultra-resistant backpack with adjustable shoulder straps and external and internal pockets, all the way to the inevitable baseball caps.

The basis of the partnership is the shared principles that mark the excellence of both brands, including artisanship, constant research, the quality of materials and the prestige of Made in Italy.

All the products in the new collection bear the colours and logos of Maserati Corse and feature a high level of design and quality, exclusively reflecting the identity and design of the House of the Trident and that unmistakable technical elegance that distinguishes both Maserati, synonymous with high-performance Italian luxury globally, and Sparco, a world leader in the field of technical clothing and motorsport equipment.

From the stands to the starting grid. Each garment and accessory in the “Sparco X Maserati fan collection” thus serves as a bridge between spectators and team, between performance and identity, as a tangible sign of belonging for all those who share the same passion for racing and who wish to proudly wear a genuine emblem of a legendary brand that for almost a century has echoed the roar of its cars on circuits all over the world.

Maria Conti, Head of Maserati Corse, stated: “As Maserati enthusiasts are well aware, our brand was founded on the racetrack and is characterised by an intrinsic vocation for performance. With Sparco, we share a vision based on excellence, innovation and Italian style. To follow the professional racing kits, we wanted to offer garments and accessories that maintain the same spirit of our racing cars and our drivers. This collection represents an authentic extension of the Maserati Corse world, in its natural environment of the track for almost 100 years.”

Niccolò Bellazzini, Sparco Brand Manager, added: “Together with Maserati, we share a vision deeply rooted in Italian tradition and common values of design, performance, comfort and elegance. With the new fan collection, we wanted to reflect the meeting of these two personalities, bringing back the visual identity of Maserati Corse in a line tailor-made for anyone wishing to express their passion in everyday life, even off the track.”