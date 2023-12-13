Maserati MSG Racing prepares for Season 10 in Valencia pre-season testing

After embracing a historic new era for the Trident in 2023, Maserati MSG Racing is proud to continue its journey in the FIA Formula E World Championship by revealing its Season 10 challenger, the Maserati Tipo Folgore.

Unveiled on the eve of pre-season testing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, the Maserati Tipo Folgore features the same proven race-winning technology from Season 9, paired with a new aesthetic, representing the Maserati brand’s distinguished heritage in motorsport and its continued innovative electrification journey.

Maserati Tipo Folgore – which refers to Maserati’s all-electric range – stands as a perfect bridge between the past and future, with the aim of representing the marque in the new era of motorsport: a choice perfectly in line with Maserati’s strategic plans and its predisposition for innovation.

The new Maserati Tipo Folgore showcases the Rame Folgore (Copper Glance) colour accents on the rear, evoking the characteristic tone of Maserati’s new generation of electric cars, which will represent the entire product range by 2030.

Formula E’s ninth season heralded the Italian marque’s return to World Championship single-seater competition, as the Trident entered to the grid for the first time since last racing in Formula One 66 years earlier.

The campaign saw several breakthrough performances, including two pole positions, four podiums, and a landmark victory in Jakarta – a historic result which marked the Maserati brand’s first single-seater race win since the 1957 German Grand Prix.

Featuring an iconic blue hue, synonymous with Maserati, the Maserati Tipo Folgore’s Season 10 livery represents a statement of intent, and by incorporating contemporary copper detailing, points to the color of Folgore – the color of the future.

Using Formula E’s ground-breaking Gen3 package – the fastest and most-energy efficient vehicle to compete in the World Championship to-date – the car represents the very benchmark of electric vehicle performance.

With a power output of 350kW, the car has a top speed of more than 200mph, while with 600kW regenerative braking capabilities, ensures that 40% of all energy used during races is sourced from regen.

Courtesy of the development of race-to-road technologies, Formula E and Maserati MSG Racing will play a critical role in the Maserati brand’s electrification journey as innovation on the track is transferred to its automotive range.

Featuring 17 rounds, including a new race in Tokyo, Japan, Formula E’s 10th season will be the series’ biggest to-date and will commence on January 13, 2024, in Mexico City following the completion of pre-season testing.

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognisable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology, and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a benchmark for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, currently available in more than 70 markets internationally. The ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante – the first SUV made by Maserati, and the Grecale, the “everyday exceptional” SUV, all models characterised by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. A range equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains – available for Ghibli, Grecale and Levante – V6 and V8 petrol engines, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident Brand, now completed with the Grecale Folgore, Maserati’s first full-electric SUV. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking 100% Maserati Nettuno V6 engine, which incorporates F1-derived technologies into the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. The new GranTurismo is available with both the powerful V6 petrol engine, derived from the Nettuno, and a 100% electric version: the GranTurismo Folgore, the first car in the Modena-based brand’s history to adopt this solution. By 2025, all Maserati models will also be available in a full-electric version, and the entire Maserati range will run on electricity alone by 2030.