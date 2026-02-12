Mazda6e UK price and specification announced with new 78kWh battery and high-specification two-grade line-up

The Mazda6e arrives in the UK this summer – with a choice of Takumi and Takumi Plus grades.

Priced from £38,995, the Mazda6e has a 78kWh LFP battery delivering a 348-mile combined range.

Stylish saloon proportions with hatchback functionality reinvents the Mazda6 for the electric age.

Revealed at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show and on sale in Europe since last Autumn, the Mazda6e will arrive in the UK this summer with a new 78kWh single battery specification – priced at £38,995 for the Takumi and £39,995 for Takumi Plus. With stylish premium saloon proportions combined with hatchback functionality – the Mazda6e reinvents the Mazda6 for the electric age.

Bringing a fresh take to the well-regarded Mazda6, which across three generations from 2002 to 2023 was a popular model with UK customers in both retail and fleet markets. The Mazda6e represents a fresh take on its predecessors, featuring a modern flowing exterior, sleek cabin design and Mazda’s famed focus on the experience from behind the wheel.

Launched in Europe with two powertrain options – a 68.8kWh LFP or 80kWh NCM battery, the UK specification Mazda6e simplifies the offering with a single 78kWh LFP battery that combines the best of both in terms of range, performance and charging times. The new 78kWh battery delivers a combined WLTP range of 348 miles, while 10 to 80 per cent charging on a 195kW DC charger takes just 24 minutes. With a 258ps power output the rear-wheel drive Mazda6e will reach 62mph in 7.9 seconds and with 290Nm of torque delivers great real-world performance.

Designed under the concept of ‘Electrifying Design Crafted to Perfection’ the Mazda6e introduces the next evolution of Mazda’s ‘Kodo Soul of Motion’ design philosophy. Its smooth flowing lines and bold features give the car a strong yet refined presence. The low roofline and short-deck coupe silhouette offer a sporty and stylish look while at the same time keeping the functionality of a five-door hatchback.

Standout design details include frameless doors and a bold lighting signature – all of which create a seamless and modern appearance. At the front the new glowing signature wing illuminates round the grille to give a unique face to the Mazda6e. It features dynamic illumination which makes the wings appear to flutter when the car is charging, while the lighting also indicates charge status.

In profile, the parallel lines running down the sides emphasise the sleekness of the Mazda6e’s silhouette, while the light catching effect of the lower door shapes, is another example of how the surfacing of Kodo design uniquely creates the expression of movement. The Mazda6e’s 19-inch wheels have a range-boosting aerodynamic design that features a sporty five-spoke design with flat black surfaces.

At the rear the Mazda6e’s stylish rear lamp design and horizontal taillight bar ensure a light signature as distinctive as the front, while newly designed Mazda lettering replaces the brand logo badge at the rear of the car. Another unique for Mazda feature is the electronically extendable rear spoiler that’s both aesthetically pleasing and enhances stability at speed.

Inside, the Mazda6e’s cabin is flooded with natural light thanks to a panoramic roof that contributes to an airy ambiance and sense of space. Designed to deliver sophisticated simplicity, the spacious interior is inspired by the Japanese concept of ‘Ma’ which emphasises the beauty of space and the floating centre console and instrument panel enhance this sense of lightness. Premium materials feature throughout both the available trim levels: Takumi and Takumi Plus. Takumi models will feature black or stone Maztex^ artificial leather, while Takumi Plus offers premium tan Nappa leather with Artificial Suede Cloth woven fabric seat trim.

Together, the exterior and interior elements create a cohesive blend of style, comfort and functionality.

The smart driver-focused cockpit features a 14.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.2-inch instrument set, complemented by an augmented reality head-up display. Blending craftmanship, thoughtful design and cutting-edge technology the Mazda6e is the perfect car for the return of the Mazda6 as a BEV in the age of electrification, while a 336-litre boot, excellent passenger space and 72-litre front boot ensure strong practicality.

Commenting on the Mazda6e, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, said: “the Mazda6e is the car our dealers have been waiting for, with a nod to the popularity of the Mazda6 it’s a real statement of intent for the future and illustrates how Mazda can bring great design, technology and style to battery electric vehicles. And with the suspension, power steering and braking carefully calibrated by the team at Mazda Research Europe in Frankfurt to match UK preferences, I’m sure the Mazda6e will be an electric car that delivers the engaging driver experience you’d expect from Mazda”.

Adding, “In the UK we are facing some unique and complex challenges in the balance between EV legislation and consumer demand but at Mazda we will introduce new models and ensure our product range fits the pace of actual consumer demand in the UK with technologies that are amongst the best in the market. The arrival of the Mazda6e in UK showrooms this summer is perfect, it’s a fantastic and timely addition to our multi-solution approach that includes mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric offerings”.

“With a UK price that sees both models under £40,000, this value proposition is even more tempting when you see the huge tally of equipment and technology fitted as standard across both the Takumi and Takumi Plus. The Mazda6e is also a car that positions Mazda strongly in the expanding D segment BEV fleet market, where the cars blend of style, value, practicality and desirability will I’m sure win over business users”.

Available to configure and order now, the first Mazda6e will arrive in UK dealers this summer, while later in the year the next chapter in Mazda’s BEV story will arrive in the UK – with the debut of the all-new Mazda CX-6e SUV.