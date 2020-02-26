Standard specification of the 570S GT4 racer enhanced for 2020, priced from £180,000 ex works

Continued development programme sees most successful GT model from McLaren updated to enhance reliability, while reducing servicing and maintenance costs

570S GT4 race car enters the 2020 season for a fourth competitive season with Customer Racing teams

Newly-developed optional endurance braking kit offers superior braking consistency over longer-duration running

The McLaren 570S GT4 race car completed the most successful season since launch during 2019, ending the year on a high taking a 1-2 finish at the Gulf 12 Hour at the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi with four graduates of the Pure McLaren GT Series and Customer Racing team Balfe Motorsport. With three series titles and victories scored in each of the championships contested during the season, the development programme has continued to progress. From here, McLaren Customer Racing has refreshed the 570S GT4 for the 2020 season which includes a new optional brake kit with a greater focus on longer endurance events.

The development of the new endurance braking kit concluded with a final test, being installed on both 570S GT4 entries competing in the Gulf 12 Hour event. The new option is homologated for racing from 1st March 2020 and is available as a factory-fit option or can be ordered as a retro-fitted item. The system includes bespoke suspension uprights and a new 6-piston front caliper design combined with uprated brake discs and pads, offering superior braking consistency and reduced degradation.

The 570S GT4 was launched competitively for Customer Racing teams for the 2017 season, enjoying the strongest year to date in 2019 with race wins and podium finishes on each continent it competed. With 140 podium finishes achieved by Customer Racing teams during the season and championship success in North America, the UK and Scandinavia, the 570S GT4 has become the most successful GT model to wear a McLaren badge. At its heart is the familiar lightweight carbon fibre MonoCell II chassis – a first in the GT4 marketplace – and provides a rigid core and optimised occupant safety levels. Power is still generated by the award-winning 3.8-litre twin turbo V8 M838TE powerplant, shared with the 570S Coupe in the McLaren Sports Series, and is delivered via the seven-speed seamless-shift transmission.

Pricing for the 570S GT4 is from £180,000, effective 1st January 2020. This price includes the previously optional removable quick-release steering wheel. The Sprint Power Upgrade increases engine power to 540PS and is available for £600 to fully exploit the capabilities of the 570S GT4 outside of homologated racing restrictions.

The 570S GT4 is available from the 11 official McLaren motorsport retailers across the globe: