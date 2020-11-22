British luxury pioneering supercar company McLaren Automotive and British premium sportswear brand Castore have collaborated to debut their first technical male sportswear collection.

Taking inspiration directly from McLaren’s modern design language and use of lightweight materials to improve performance, the limited-edition Castore collection offers exceptional style and comfort.

High performance meets design precision in McLaren and Castore’s debut collaboration with core training and lifestyle pieces including cotton t-shirts, performance tops and outerwear.

Bonded seams, a sonic welded construction and heat transferred interior components keep garments highly streamlined and near-weightless for optimal comfort and performance.

The collection also embraces smooth sloping curves and hexagonal grid formations, while creating a streamlined and flattering silhouette with an understated yet distinctive aesthetic.

Each piece is ergonomically cut for ease of movement and comfort, and offers superior wicking, odour-resistance, four-way stretch and a unique mesh construction which increases airflow, cooling and ventilation.

Castore was founded to create the highest quality sportswear in the world and its collaboration with McLaren is true to that pioneering spirit. Both British brands were drawn together by an enduring quest for creating products of exceptional quality and unrivalled user experience.

Like McLaren’s supercars, every last detail has been thoughtfully considered and executed in the creation of their collaborative performance collection.

Hero pieces include the range of performance tees. With thermo regulation properties through Coldblack® technology, the performance tee reduces heat build-up while protecting you from the sun’s rays through a UVA and UVB protection textile finish. The tees also feature laser mapping design in key sweat zones to increase airflow through the garment, making them the ideal choice when you’re training or on the move.

The utilisation of advanced engineering techniques is key to every piece of the collection. A case in point is the technical softshell jacket which is designed for both style and function. Showcasing a streamlined design and relaxed athletic fit, the jacket is highly breathable and also includes seal branding to reduce added weight. Featuring water repellent zip closures, the collection’s Softshell Jacket is a model example of light outerwear for an active lifestyle.

“In our own respective fields, McLaren Automotive and Castore are both pioneers who take on established players by pushing the boundaries of design and technology, so it makes sense to come together and collaborate on this exclusive collection.

“McLaren only works with like-minded brands who share our innovative design ethos to create authentic, best-in-class products that change the game, provide a unique experience and delight the user which is why Castore is such a natural fit for us.

“We see long-term value in extending our brand to a wider audience beyond those who buy and drive our supercars while, at the same time, always being mindful to maintain our aspirational brand values in everything we do. In doing so, we build on our high brand standards and luxury positioning while collaborating to bring something unique to the product category and wearer.”

Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

“Castore is delighted to be collaborating with luxury supercar maker McLaren, one of the most respected luxury and technology brands in the world, known for pushing the boundaries of innovation. McLaren Automotive and Castore share a deep commitment to technical and product excellence and our first exclusive capsule collection reflects both brands shared ethos.”

Tom Beahon, Co-Founder, Castore

The Castore and McLaren collection drops exclusively at Castore stores and at www.castore.com from November 3.