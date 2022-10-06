Brett Jacobson, founder and CEO of North East headquartered Mediaworks, has been named as one of The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2022.

The programme, which is supported by The Times and now in its fifth year, celebrates the inspiring leaders behind some of the UK’s most successful and fast-growing medium-sized firms.

A record number of nominations – more than 750 – were received this year, proving that ambition is alive and well despite the challenges faced by increasing economic uncertainty.

The business leaders featured in The Top 50 demonstrate resilience, strategic excellence and export success. They operate across a broad range of sectors and are driving growth in every corner of the UK – from Edinburgh to Brighton, and Bath to Norfolk. Collectively, they employ almost 9,500 people and turn over more than £1.2 billion.

Mediaworks is a full service marketing agency, helping transform the digital footprints of clients which include the likes of Dune London, Cath Kidston, Puma and Southern Water. It was founded by Jacobson 14 years ago in Newcastle and has grown to a 200-strong operation with offices in Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester, London and its HQ in Gateshead,

Brett said: “It’s incredibly humbling to be recognised in this manner and be amongst such esteemed company, many of whom I’ve admired from afar from many years. But really, this is recognition for every single one of the Mediaworks team who’ve worked so tirelessly through what has been an incredibly challenging few years.

“The future is sure to bring more challenges, but I’ve never felt more confident, with the team we have in place, that we’ll continue to thrive and grow alongside our incredibly supportive and ambitious clients and partners.”

John Garner, Managing Partner, LDC, added: “The volume and quality of submissions this year surpassed all of our expectations. We’ve been struck by the way business leaders have overcome challenges and adversity to run fast-growing and successful companies, proving that difficult circumstances can become the biggest driver of ambition. There are so many fascinating stories behind each and every business leader in this year’s Top 50 and I’d like to congratulate all of those featured. We look forward to seeing where they go next!”

You can find out more information on this year’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme here: https://bit.ly/3EiQ6V9