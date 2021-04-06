Construction Group expansion looks to build on success with Tees Valley Office

An expanding North East construction company is building on its success with the opening of a new office on Teesside.

Meldrum Group which has construction, civils, fabrication, M&E and FM capability in-house aims to bring further employment and apprenticeship opportunities to the Teesside area.

Dave Meldrum, CEO “It is an exciting time to be in the North East with huge opportunity coming from this year’s budget. Part of our non-adversarial approach is working in partnership with our clients and as such ensure we deliver added value. We are keen to become a key part of the changing Teesside economic landscape and believe our new Middlesbrough office is a way to show our commitment to the area.

A major part of the Meldrum Group is the Meldrum Foundation which aims to transform the quality of life of those most disadvantaged in life, whether it be through their background, age, disability or illness.

He continued, “We believe we can really make a difference to communities on Teesside by offering further employment and apprentice opportunities and through our charitable work with our Foundation. We are passionate about our people and believe in employing local people and in having local supply chains where ever possible – all of which help the local economy.”

Meldrum are already active on a number of schemes within the area and have been successful in being appointed to a number of frameworks including NEPO and Darlington Borough’s Dynamic Purchasing System.

Tracy Cuthbertson, Project Director at Meldrum Group “Having recently joined Meldrum, and being Teesside born and bred, I am thrilled to be back working in (and for) my local area. Investment in Teesside has been a long time coming and it is brilliant to see the recent investment and opportunities of late and our new Teesside based office is well placed in location and experience to get onboard and to assist in the improvements to the area.

Meldrum isn’t just about building solutions; it is our desire to work closely with communities where our projects are based to really add social value and give something back to the areas we work in.”

Meldrum are currently accepting applications for apprenticeships via their website at www.meldrumcs.com.