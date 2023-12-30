Mercedes-Benz UK announces pricing and specification of new E-Class Estate

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate is now on sale in the UK, from £57,930 OTR 1

Initially available in AMG Line, AMG Line Advanced, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Exclusive Edition specifications

Plug-in hybrid available from launch, alongside efficient mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines

Customers can place an order online at shop.mercedes-benz.co.uk, or by visiting their preferred agent

Detailed pricing and specification available in the E-Class ebrochure on mercedes-benz.co.uk

Milton Keynes. The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate is now on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £57,930 OTR1 for the E 200 AMG Line.

The new E-Class Estate combines the latest innovations from the E-Class Saloon, such as the third-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, with the functionality, comfort and cargo space expected of a Mercedes-Benz estate. The new model’s load compartment can be expanded up to 1,830 litres, while a 28 mm increase in overall width and 22 mm longer wheelbase compared to the previous generation mean those sitting in the back have more head and legroom.

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate is initially available in AMG Line, AMG Line Advanced, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Exclusive Edition specifications. At launch, customers can choose from four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines – both with mild-hybrid technology – and our fourth-generation plug-in hybrid with up to 69 miles of all-electric range2.

Equipment & Specification

MBUX is fitted as standard to every new Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The latest-generation system introduces new functions, services and interaction options including a new Android compatibility layer to allow the installation of selected third-party applications such as TikTok and Zoom3, and an enhanced implementation of the “Hey Mercedes” intelligent voice assistant. MBUX also supports wireless integration with compatible smartphones through Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto®.

AMG Line models also feature 18” AMG alloy wheels, LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, a 14.4-inch central media display with 12.3-inch driver display, THERMATIC two-zone climate control, wireless charging, the EASY PACK tailgate, a reversing camera and heated front seats.

AMG Line Advanced adds 19” AMG alloy wheels, DIGITAL LIGHT LED headlamps, the Memory Seat Package, MBUX augmented reality for navigation and the Parking Package with 360° camera.

AMG Line Premium models introduce the MBUX Superscreen, which unites the 14.4-inch central media display with a screen for the front-seat passenger, behind the same large glass surface. The implementation of a camera-based system and dual light control technology prevent the driver from viewing content displayed on the passenger screen.

The Burmester® 4D Premium Surround Sound System is also fitted to AMG Line Premium models, with a total of 21 speakers including two tactile transducers integrated into the backrest of each front seat. Additional equipment includes Active Ambient Lighting with Sound Visualisation and the KEYLESS GO Comfort Package, which incorporates Digital Key technology allowing E-Class Estate to be started and locked with a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch4.

AMG Line Premium Plus adds 20” AMG alloy wheels, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, THERMOTRONIC four-zone climate control, the MBUX Interior Assistant, DIGITAL LIGHT LED headlamps with projection function, the ENERGIZING Package, a 3D instrument cluster and illuminated radiator grille.

For the same price as the E-Class AMG Line Premium Plus, Exclusive Edition models include 21” alloy wheels and Exclusive interior and exterior styling, with a bonnet-mounted Mercedes-Benz star.

The new E-Class Estate is available in nine colours – including exclusive MANUFAKTUR finishes Hyacinth Red, Alpine Grey and Opalite White. For the interior, customers can specify leather in Black, Tonka Brown or Macchiato Beige. E-Class Exclusive Edition features Nappa leather upholstery as standard, in either Black, Tonka Brown or Neva Grey.

AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Exclusive Edition customers may specify the advanced Driving Assistance Package Plus (£1,695) to benefit from additional latest-generation safety and assistance systems including Active Speed Limit Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Land Change Assist and PRE-SAFE® PLUS with Impulse Side. A trailer coupling with ESP stabilisation (£695) is available for all models.

OTR1 Pricing

E 200 Estate E 220 d Estate E 300 e Estate AMG Line £57,930 £59,220 N/A AMG Line Advanced £61,175 £62,465 £70,270 AMG Line Premium £64,055 £65,345 £73,150 AMG Line Premium Plus £69,740 £71,035 £78,835 Exclusive Edition £69,740 £71,035 N/A



Propulsion

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate is initially available with four-cylinder petrol, four-cylinder diesel or plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The E 200 is equipped with the M254 2.0-litre petrol engine, which combines all the innovations of the FAME modular engine family in a single unit. These include a NANOSLIDE® cylinder coating, CONICSHAPE® cylinder honing (trumpet honing) and the exhaust aftertreatment system positioned directly at the engine.

The OM654M 2.0-litre diesel engine in the E 220 d features a single-stage turbocharger with variable turbine geometry and friction-optimised roller bearings. The turbocharger is tuned so that the engine responds quickly and delivers its power smoothly.

Both petrol and diesel engines are paired with the latest-generation 9G-TRONIC PLUS nine-speed automatic transmission and 48-volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) technology, with a second-generation integrated starter generator (ISG) to provide up to 23 hp/205 Nm of support in the low-speed range.

With an electric output of 129 hp/440 Nm and an all-electric range of up to up to 69 miles2, owners of the E 300 e can complete most of their everyday journeys without using its 2.0-litre petrol combustion engine. The battery, with a capacity of 25.4 kWh, was developed in-house by Mercedes-Benz AG. Full electrical power is available up to 87mph.